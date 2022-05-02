IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal; WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umesh Yadav took another fantastic catch in the side's clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday to dismiss opener Devdutt Padikkal. The 21-year old was dismissed after scoring just two runs off five deliveries.

KKR vs RR: Umesh Yadav takes fine catch to dismiss Padikkal

Umesh Yadav carried on his stunning form in the IPL 2022 season against the Rajasthan Royals on May 2 as he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal. As seen in the video below, the 33-year old bowled a full-length delivery to Padikkal, who could just manage to get a weak shot off his bat straight to the bowler. While Yadav fumbled on his first attempt, he did exceptionally well to keep hold of it, considering the ball came at a high speed towards him.

IPL 2022 live score: RR has scored 90/2 at end of 13 overs

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 live score at the end of 8.3 overs is that Rajasthan Royals have scored 85 runs for the loss of two wickets. with both openers having been dismissed. While Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed by Umesh Yadav, current Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was dismissed by the other KKR pacer Tim Southee. The Englishman was dismissed after scoring just 22 runs off 25 deliveries. Karun Nair and Sanju Samson are at the crease with the latter on the verge of a half-century after having scored 49 runs of 37 balls and still going strong.

IPL 2022 points table: RR in third

With IPL 2022 approaching towards the business end of the season, Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place with 12 points, four points behind leaders Gujarat Titans, who have just lost one game all season. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in eighth place with just six points and have lost five matches in a row, making them desperate for a positive result against the Sanu Samson-led side.

KKR vs RR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen