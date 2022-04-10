MI Vs RCB: Frustrated Kohli Slams Bat On Ground After Contentious Umpiring Decision; Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was looking good to score yet another IPL fifty on Saturday when he was controversially given out by the on-field umpire. Kohli was furious with the decision and was even spotted slamming his bat on the ground in anger while walking back to the pavilion. Kohli was dismissed for 48 off 36 balls by South Africa's U19 star Dewald Brevis.

The incident occurred in the 19th over after Brevis managed to trap Kohli at the front of his pads. Kohli was shown the finger by the umpire, following which he immediately went upstairs for a review. The review showed the ball hitting Kohli's bat and pad simultaneously but with no conclusive evidence, the third umpire decided to stay with the call of his on-field colleague and signalled Kohli out.

Kohli was enraged, as he was seen walking back to the dugout slamming his bat on the ground. According to MCC, the custodian of cricket laws, the benefit should go to the batter if there is no solid evidence when the ball hits the bat and the pad at the same time. However, another MCC law states that the third umpire should follow the call of his on-field colleague when there is no conclusive evidence in regards to a review.

RCB vs MI

The Royal Challengers defeated Mumbai Indians by a big margin of 7 wickets, with 9 balls to spare in last night's game. Mumbai batted first and amassed a total of 151/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 68 from 37 balls to assist the team post a decent total following another early collapse in the tournament. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav's half-century, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan both made 26 runs at the top of the order, which was the only significant contribution.

Anuj Rawat of RCB hit 66 off 47 balls in reply to assist his team in chasing down the total easily. Rawat's knock included 2 fours and 6 sixes. Virat Kohli chipped in with 48 runs off 36 balls. Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell concluded the chase for RCB by scoring 7 and 8 runs, respectively. Rawat was named Player of the Match for his outstanding batting performance.

