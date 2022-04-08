Quick links:
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
In what ended as a nail-biting thriller, Gujarat Titans defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets to continue their unbeaten run in IPL 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won all their three games so far.
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛! 👌 👌@rahultewatia02 creams two successive SIXES on the last two deliveries as the @hardikpandya7-led @gujarat_titans beat #PBKS & complete a hat-trick of wins in the #TATAIPL 2022! 👏 👏 #PBKSvGT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ pic.twitter.com/ke0A1VAf41
Jonny Bairstow runs out Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya for 27 runs off 18 deliveries.
Much to the agony of Shubman Gill and his fans, he was dismissed for 96 runs off 59 deliveries by Kagiso Rabada. With GT having scored 171 runs at the end of 19 overs, they require 19 runs to win off the final over that would most likely be bowled by Odean Smith.
Arshdeep conceded just five runs in the 18th over, resulting in Gujarat Titans still having to score 32 runs off the final two overs.
Despite all the heavy-hitting by Gujarat Titans, it is still anyone's game as they still require 50 runs to win off the final four overs. Opener Shubman Gill is at the crease and he has batted beautifully as he has smacked 90 runs off just 53 deliveries. He is joined by skipper Hardik Pandya at the other end.
Sai Sudharsan was dismissed by Rahul Chahar after scoring 35 runs off 30 deliveries. At the end of 14.4 overs, GT's score is 133/2. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is now the new man in.
.@PunjabKingsIPL's second success with the ball! 👍 👍@rdchahar1 breaks the Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan partnership, dismissing the latter. 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/ytPkPmmqVY
Gujarat Titans seem to be keeping up with the asking rate as they have scored 119 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 13 overs. As a result, they require 71 runs to win off the final seven overs of the match.
Despite getting to his fifty, Shubman Gill has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to attack the Punjab Kings bowlers. Gill has scored 67 runs off 38 deliveries, while GT have scored 103 runs for the loss of a wicket after 11 overs.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smacked an impressive fifty off just 29 deliveries. At the end of 9 overs, GT's score is 88/1.
Odean Smith had a fantastic opportunity to dismiss in-form batter Shubman Gill off his own bowling when he dropped a catch. Gill has looked in outstanding form as he has scored 47 runs off just 27 deliveries and is just three runs away from a well-deserved half-century. After 8 overs, GT's score is 76/1.
Despite the wicket of Matthew Wade, Gujarat Titans seem in complete control in the early stages of their innings as they have scored 53 runs in the powerplay. Shubman Gill is batting exceptionally well, having smacked 33 runs off just 19 deliveries. He is joined by Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 12 runs so far.
After Gujarat Titans got off to a blistering start, star pacer Kagiso Rabada was brought into the attack to pick up a breakthrough. And he did not disappoint as he dismissed Matthew Wade for just six runs.
Shubman Gill has made a fantastic start to Gujarat Titans' innings as he has raced away to 22 runs off just 10 deliveries. At the end of 2 overs, GT's score is 24/0.
At the innings break, Darshan Markande explained the nerves he had on his Gujarat Titans debut as he stated, "I was nervous but Ashish sir and Hardik gave me good confidence before the match. I have gotten an opportunity after many years, and am looking to do well for the team. I was just looking to execute whatever Hardik was telling me. The wicket is very good for batting and it is coming nicely onto the bat."
Despite the regular fall of wickets, the Punjab Kings ended their innings on a high as they set the Gujarat Titans a target of 190 runs in 20 overs. Rahul Chahar played an impressive cameo as he smacked 22 runs off 14 deliveries towards the end of the innings. Meanwhile, the stage was set after Liam Livingstone smashed 64 runs off just 27 deliveries.
Mohammed Shami dismissed Vaibhav Arora for just two runs to leave the Punjab Kings with just one wicket remaining. At the end of 18 overs, PBKS have scored 164 runs for the loss of nine wickets.
Gujarat Titans made another breakthrough as Kagiso Rabada was run out due to the quick work of Mohammed Shami and Matthew Wade. At the end of 17 overs, PBKS' score is 160/8.
Star all-rounder Rashid Khan dismissed Liam Livingstone finally after the Englishman had escaped earlier on in the innings. Livingstone's fantastic knock came to an end as he smacked 64 runs off just 27 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and four sixes. In the same over, Rashid also dismissed Shahrukh Khan for 15 runs. At the end of 16 overs, PBKS' score is 155/7.
Another day, another @rashidkhan_19 special! 👌 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
The @gujarat_titans vice-captain was impressive with the ball & picked up three wickets, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs. 👏 👏 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT
Watch his performance 🎥 🔽
Despite the dismissals at the other end, Punjab Kings' batters are continuing to attack the Gujarat Titans bowlers as star pacer Mohammed Shami was smacked 18 runs in the 15th over. Shahrukh Khan smacked him for two sixes, while Liam Livingstone ended the over with a four. At the end of 15 overs, PBKS' score is 152/5.
Darshan Nalkande dismissed Jitesh and Odean Smith in his first two deliveries. At the end of 14 overs, PBKS' score is 134/5.
With Gujarat Titans desperate for a wicket, skipper Hardik Pandya attempted to change the bowling line-up by getting Rahul Tewatia into bowl. However, the change proved extremely costly as the duo of Jitesh and Livingstone smacked him for 24 runs in the 13th over. After 13 overs, PBKS' score is 124/3.
Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 35 runs off 30 deliveries. At the end of 11 overs, PBKS's score is 90/3.
Even though Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got a fantastic catch, because he was deemed as touching the boundary ropes, it was deemed as Liam Livingstone smacking a six rather than getting a wicket. At the end of 9 overs, PBKS' score is 70/2.
IPL debutant Darshan Nalkande bowled the eighth over of the match for GT and bowled three good deliveries, before Liam Livingstone hit him for a huge six. PBKS scored 11 runs in total from the 8th over and took their score to 60/2.
Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone exchanged singles and double in the seventh over and scored six runs in total of it.
Rashid Khan came in to bowl the final over of the powerplay and gave away just five runs. Punjab scored 43 runs in total after losing two wickets in the powerplay.
Shikhar Dhawan finally found his rhythm against Gujarat as he started the fifth over by hitting Lockie Ferguson for two consecutive fours. However, Ferguson removed Bairstow in the fifth delivery of the over, while the batter looked to play a cheeky shot. Liam Livingstone came in as the next batter and hit Ferguson for a four to start off his innings. PBKS stand at 38/2 in 5 overs.
Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan has had two narrow escapes after edging the ball off pace bowling in the first few overs. Despite scoring 11 runs off nine deliveries at the end of 4 overs, Gabbar has not had the best of starts to the game. PBKS stand at 25/1 in 4 overs.
PBKS debutant Jonny Bairstow is the new man in after captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya.
Hardik Pandya almost looked like making a statement about his rejuvenated fitness and form as he bowled the second over of the match. Shikhar Dhawan soon got off the mark by edging the second ball of the over, which went for a four behind the batter. Pandya ended the over with celebrations as Mayank Agarwal was caught by Rashid Khan in the mid wickets. PBKS stand at 11/1 after 2 overs.
In the air & taken! 👏 👏@gujarat_titans captain @hardikpandya7 strikes as vice-captain @rashidkhan_19 takes the catch. 👍 👍#PBKS lose their captain Mayank Agarwal.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/fQ4MplZDwZ