PBKS Vs MI: Pollard Comforts Dejected Suryakumar As Chaotic Mix-up Ends In Run-out; Watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their losing streak in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a defeat of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. MI, who chased PBKS’ total of 198, fell short by 12 runs in the IPL 2022 match played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Adding to the team’s vows of the season were the two runouts of Tilak Varma and Keiron Pollard.

In MI's fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, the team suffered two major runouts due to mix-ups between the batters on the pitch. First, Tilak Varma threw away his wicket following a miscommunication with Suryakumar Yadav, following which Keiron Pollard got out in a similar situation. In the 17th over, Yadav faced a major disappointment, causing a horrible mix-up with Pollard after he hit the first ball of the over to long-on.

Pollard's runout in MI vs PBKS

Pollard, who hit the ball to long-on, settled for a single. However, Yadav pushed for a second run after Odean Smith's misfield. The MI batters ran into trouble as Smith recovered the ball quickly and threw it to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma’s side. Pollard fell short of his crease and was dismissed. However, the West Indies batter showed sportsmanship after his wicket as he walked over to a dejected Suryakumar Yadav and encouraged him.

Yadav, who quickly sat down in disappointment after his partner’s runout, was consoled by Pollard. The fiery all-rounder who got out for 10 runs off 11 balls held Yadav close and was seen consoling him. The video of the incident is now doing the rounds on social media, with people lauding Pollard’s sportsmanship. Yadav kept MI's hopes alive until he was dismissed in the 19th over, having scored 43 from 30.

MI vs PBKS

Mumbai continued its losing streak in IPL 2022 as they lost to Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings by 12 runs. Having won the toss, MI decided to bowl first and went on to allow PBKS to score a total of 198 for 5. Chasing the high total, Rohit Sharma’s side fell short and was restricted to 186 for 9.

It is noteworthy that PBKS’ Odean Smith’s 4 for 30 in 3 overs was a standout performance that shifted the game’s wind. The only positive from the match for MI was Dewald Brevis’ innings of 49 from 25 balls.

Image: PTI