RR Vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson’s RR head into the match after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their last game, which ended their winning run in the tournament. On the other hand, the KL Rahul led LSG face the Royals on a three-match winning streak after starting their debut season on a sour note due to their loss to Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the match, RR stand fifth in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins and one loss, while LSG sit a place ahead of RR with three wins and one defeat to their credit. Talking about match no. 2 of Sunday, RR have a strong side with superstars like Jos Buttler, Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, and Trent Boult present in the squad. At the same time, LSG have star players like Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Jason Holder in the squad alongside youngsters like Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ayush Badoni.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream 11 Predictions

Keeper – Jos Buttler(c), Lokesh Rahul (vc)

Batsmen – Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Fantasy Tips and Key Players

Jos Buttler has scored 205 runs in the tournament so far, which also includes a century

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up eight wickets for RR in the tournament so far

Devdutt Padikkal has been impressive in the tournament, with 85 runs to his credit

KL Rahul has scored 132 runs in the tournament, which includes one half-century

Quinton de Kock has slammed 149 runs in the tournament so far, including the 80-runs knock in the last game for LSG

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been a great pitch for batting on, with the presence of bounce on the track. The shorter boundaries help the batters to score runs easily, while the dew factor will trouble the bowlers. Whoever wins the toss will look to bowl first and the game can be expected to be a high-scoring one. The team batting second has a win percentage of 80% at Wankhede.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)