Mumbai Indians in early May informed that they have signed South African cricketer Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for England international Tymal Mills. According to reports, Mills suffered an injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Mumbai Indians announced the signing of Stubbs as Mills' replacement and said that the South African will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.

"Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the Tata IPL. The 21-year-old, talented middle-order batter, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league. Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season," Mumbai Indians said in their statement.

Consequently Stubbs made his debut for MI and was recently picked by South Africa to play T20I series vs India. And it was a joyous period for the 21-year-old batter as he makes his debut for South Africa only a month after playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st IND vs SA T20I. However, an illness to Aiden Markram allowed Stubbs to make his Proteas debut.

CSK vs MI: Stubbs makes his IPL debut

Mumbai gave Stubbs his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings. Stubbs replaced the struggling Kieron Pollard in the playing XI. Stubbs arrived in India earlier this month and entered the IPL 2022 bio bubble.

Who is Tristan Stubbs?

Stubbs is a 21-year-old emerging cricketer from South Africa. He plays for the Eastern Province in the country's domestic tournaments, Provincial Cup, and Provincial One-Day Challenge. Stubbs made his debut for Eastern Province in the 2019-20 season in the one-day format of the game. He made his T20 debut for Eastern Province in 2021 following which he was picked to play for the Warriors in Cricket South Africa's T20 Challenge.

Stubbs impressed one and all with his outstanding performances in the T20 Challenge last year, which earned him a spot in the South African A squad for their clash against Zimbabwe. Courtesy of his amazing performances for the Warriors and the South African A team, Stubbs has been picked by Mumbai Indians to play in the IPL 2022 edition. Stubbs will join his fellow countryman Dewald Brevis, who has already set the IPL stage on fire with his power-packed batting.

Stubbs has played a total of 8 First-Class matches, 11 List-A games, and 17 T20s in his brief career so far. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 465 runs in the longest format, 275 runs in the one-day version, and 506 runs in T20 cricket, at averages of 46.50, 27.50, and 38.92, respectively. He has two centuries and one fifty in FC cricket, one fifty in List A, and three half-centuries in the T20 format.

