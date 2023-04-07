'13.25 Crores Player Harry Brook Can't Even Make 13': SRH Star Player Brutally Trolled

SRH vs LSG: The Indian Premier League for many years has been a breeding ground for youngsters who try to find their footing in international cricket and this season seems to be no different either. From the likes of David Warner, Shaun Marsh, and Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and others, the Indian Premier League has always nurtured talent and has prepared them for the grandest stage of them all, the international stage, but this doesn't seem to be the case for English youngster Harry Brook. Interestingly Brook has captivated the entire cricketing world with his batting prowess but he is finding it extremely difficult to get going in the IPL.

In the 10th match of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has always been a matter of debate and the surface for this game was no different. With Aiden Markram returning to the scheme of things, Hyderabad were expected to perform better, but they crumbled like a pack of cards. Harry Brook in particular had the spotlight on him and much to his misfortune, he failed, yet again. Brook could manage to score only 3 off 4 deliveries and this sparked a meme fest on the internet.

ALSO READ | LSG vs SRH Live Score

Here's how twitter users reacted to Brook's innings:

13.25 Crores player Harry Brook can't even make 13. #SRHvLSG — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 7, 2023

Instead of kane and Warner they prefer to Buy harry brook😀😆 aur hun aagya swad😂 #LSGvsSRH — Vibhu17 (@Vibhu172301721) April 7, 2023

#ipl#srhvslsg

Alag hi batsman hai bhai test T20 Ki Tarah khelta hai aur T20 Test ke Tarah khilta hai.😂

Harry brook — soumik~👑 (@AmitMon06100943) April 7, 2023

Dear Harry Brook .

This is IPL 😆 — Amit Sharma ⚡ (@amitsharma7095) April 7, 2023

Welcome to IPL Harry Brook. — Psy (@PsyfeR888) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook and Aiden markaram can only perform on highway roads — Karthik (@karthikS_5) April 7, 2023

13.25 crores for Harry Brook. Is he any good? — Raju Vamsi (@RajuVamsi4) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook another fraud !???? — Ａｎａｎｄ (@haveumetanand) April 7, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi