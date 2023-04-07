LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Krunal's All-round Show Helps Lucknow Win By 5 Wickets

Quick links:
Krunal Pandya has been named the player of the match for his contributions with both the bat and the ball. He scored 34 runs and picked 3 wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets with 24 balls remaining.
Adil Rashid trapped KL Rahul for 35 off 31 balls. LSG 114/4 in 14.1 overs.
Umran Malik broke the partnership between KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. He dismissed the latter for 34 off 23 balls. LSG 100/3 in 12.2 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants need 40 off 60 balls to win the match. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya are batting at scores of 30 and 23 runs respectively.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught and bowled Deepak Hooda for 7 off 8 balls. Krunal Pandya takes his place. LSG 45/2 in 6 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi registered his first wicket of the day by dismissing Kyle Mayers in the 5th over, which ended with LSG at 39/1.
During the 4th over of LSG's innings, the ball hit the stump but the bails remained intact. Kyle Mayers survives.
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers have opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad score 121/8 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad smashed two sixes in the final over to help SRH cross the 120-run mark.
Umran Malik has been run out for a duck in the final over of the innings. SRH 109/8 in 19.1 overs.
Amit Mishra dismisses Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid to take two wickets in one over. SRH 108/7 in 19 overs.
Yash Thakur dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 34 off 41 balls. SRH 94/5 in 17.2 overs.
Harry Brook has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 3 off 4 balls. SRH 55/4 in 9 overs.
Krunal Pandya dismissed Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram in back-to-back deliveries to claim a three-wicket haul in the match. SRH 50/3 in 8 overs.
Anmolpreet Singh survived an LBW appeal off Yash Thakur's bowling. Umpire gave it out, forcing Anmolpreet to go upstairs. TV umpire overturned the original decision. SRH 38/1 in 5.3 overs.
Anmolpreet Singh smashed back-to-back boundaries to finish the fifth over bowled by Krunal Pandya. SRH 33/1 in 5 overs.
Rahul Tripathi has joined Anmolpreet Singh in the middle after Mayank Agarwal's dismissal.
Krunal Pandya dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 8 off 7 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 21/1 in 2.5 overs.
Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh opened the batting for SRH. Kyle Mayers took the new ball for LSG.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen
Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi
Walking out as the SRH captain, Aiden Markram won the coin toss and elected to bat first.
LSG handed debut caps to their overseas stars Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq. At the same time, Heinrich Klaasen seemed to have received his debut SRH cap.
The LSG and SRH captains will walk out for the coin toss at 7 PM IST, while the match begins at 7:30 PM.
LSG and SRH have clashed only once in the history of IPL/ LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in the last game played between them during LSG's debut season. KL Rahul was the top scorer for his team with 68 off 50, while Rahul Tripathi hit 44 off 30 for SRH. On the bowling front, Avesh Khan took 4/24 for LSG, while T Natarajan returned with 2/26 for the 2016 IPL champions.
In the 6 T20 games played at the venue, pacers have dominated with 51 scalps, while spinners have grabbed 19 wickets only.
Total matches played: 6
Wins while batting first: 5
Wins while bowling first: 1
Average 1st innings score: 160
