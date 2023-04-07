Last Updated:

LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Krunal's All-round Show Helps Lucknow Win By 5 Wickets

LSG vs SRH: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in Match 10 to move to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
LSG vs SRH

Image: IPL/BCCI

pointer
23:42 IST, April 7th 2023
IPL 2023: Updated points table

 

pointer
23:14 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH: Krunal Pandya gets the POTM award

Krunal Pandya has been named the player of the match for his contributions with both the bat and the ball. He scored 34 runs and picked 3 wickets. 

pointer
22:49 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Lucknow beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets with 24 balls remaining. 

pointer
22:38 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: KL Rahul departs for

Adil Rashid trapped KL Rahul for 35 off 31 balls. LSG 114/4 in 14.1 overs. 

pointer
22:28 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Umran Malik breaks the partnership

Umran Malik broke the partnership between KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. He dismissed the latter for 34 off 23 balls. LSG 100/3 in 12.2 overs.  

pointer
22:13 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Lucknow need 40 off 60 balls to win

Lucknow Super Giants need 40 off 60 balls to win the match. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya are batting at scores of 30 and 23 runs respectively. 

pointer
21:52 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Deepak Hooda goes for 7 off 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught and bowled Deepak Hooda for 7 off 8 balls. Krunal Pandya takes his place. LSG 45/2 in 6 overs. 

pointer
21:48 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Kyle Mayers departs for 13 off 14

Fazalhaq Farooqi registered his first wicket of the day by dismissing Kyle Mayers in the 5th over, which ended with LSG at 39/1.

pointer
21:41 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Ball clips the stump, and bails don't fall

During the 4th over of LSG's innings, the ball hit the stump but the bails remained intact. Kyle Mayers survives. 

pointer
21:24 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul open for Lucknow

KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers have opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for Hyderabad. 

pointer
21:08 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad post 121/8 in 20 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad score 121/8 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad smashed two sixes in the final over to help SRH cross the 120-run mark. 

pointer
21:03 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Umran Malik run out for duck

Umran Malik has been run out for a duck in the final over of the innings. SRH 109/8 in 19.1 overs. 

pointer
21:00 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Mishra takes 2 wickets in 1 over

Amit Mishra dismisses Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid to take two wickets in one over. SRH 108/7 in 19 overs. 

pointer
21:00 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Yash dismisses Tripathi

Yash Thakur dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 34 off 41 balls. SRH 94/5 in 17.2 overs. 

pointer
20:14 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Bishnoi dismisses Brook

Harry Brook has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 3 off 4 balls. SRH 55/4 in 9 overs. 

pointer
20:14 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Krunal Pandya picks a three-fer

Krunal Pandya dismissed Anmolpreet Singh and Aiden Markram in back-to-back deliveries to claim a three-wicket haul in the match. SRH 50/3 in 8 overs. 

pointer
19:58 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Anmolpreet survives LBW appeal

Anmolpreet Singh survived an LBW appeal off Yash Thakur's bowling. Umpire gave it out, forcing Anmolpreet to go upstairs. TV umpire overturned the original decision. SRH 38/1 in 5.3 overs. 

pointer
19:54 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Anmolpreet smashes back-to-back boundaries

Anmolpreet Singh smashed back-to-back boundaries to finish the fifth over bowled by Krunal Pandya. SRH 33/1 in 5 overs. 

pointer
19:48 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Tripathi joins Anmolpreet

Rahul Tripathi has joined Anmolpreet Singh in the middle after Mayank Agarwal's dismissal. 

pointer
19:44 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Mayank Agarwal departs 8 off 7

Krunal Pandya dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 8 off 7 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 21/1 in 2.5 overs. 

pointer
19:30 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Mayank, Anmolpreet open for Risers

Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh opened the batting for SRH. Kyle Mayers took the new ball for LSG. 

pointer
19:24 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan

pointer
19:10 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Mark Wood and Avesh Khan sit out for LSG; Check Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

pointer
19:03 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Updates: SRH win the toss, opt to bat first

Walking out as the SRH captain, Aiden Markram won the coin toss and elected to bat first.

pointer
18:55 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Updates: LSG hand debut caps to two overseas players

LSG handed debut caps to their overseas stars Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq. At the same time, Heinrich Klaasen seemed to have received his debut SRH cap.

pointer
18:39 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Updates: When is the coin toss?

The LSG and SRH captains will walk out for the coin toss at 7 PM IST, while the match begins at 7:30 PM.

pointer
18:13 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH Live Updates: Head-to-head records

LSG and SRH have clashed only once in the history of IPL/ LSG beat SRH by 12 runs in the last game played between them during LSG's debut season. KL Rahul was the top scorer for his team with 68 off 50, while Rahul Tripathi hit 44 off 30 for SRH. On the bowling front, Avesh Khan took 4/24 for LSG, while T Natarajan returned with 2/26 for the 2016 IPL champions. 

pointer
17:56 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Key records and stats at Ekana Sports City

In the 6 T20 games played at the venue, pacers have dominated with 51 scalps, while spinners have grabbed 19 wickets only.

Total matches played: 6

Wins while batting first: 5

Wins while bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 160

 

pointer
17:30 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 LIVE: Ekana Sports City all set to witness high-octane match
pointer
16:56 IST, April 7th 2023
LSG vs SRH live score: Can SRH script a comeback in Lucknow?

After missing out on SRH's IPL 2023 campaign opener, skipper Aiden Markram is now back in the squad. Stay tuned to know if SRH make a comeback and win against LSG on Friday.

COMMENT