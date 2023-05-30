The morning after playing one of the biggest role in Chennai Super Kings’ memorable campaign to lift the IPL 2023 title, Ravindra Jadeja posted a heartwarming message for MS Dhoni. The star-allrounder first helped get rid of the man in form, Shubman Gill, before scoring the winning runs for CSK. With two ten required to win in two balls, the 34-year-old hammered a six and a four to finish the proceedings.

Meanwhile, after the win, Ravindra Jadeja took to his official social media handles and dedicated the win to MS Dhoni. He shared the iconic picture of Dhoni lifting him in his arms right after the win, alongside a snippets from the dressing room. “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…,” the caption of Jadeja’s post read.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

ALSO READ | 'If I Had To Lose, Don't Mind Losing To Him': Pandya On MS Dhoni After IPL 2023 Title Loss

IPL 2023: What else was said about MS Dhoni?

Speaking after the IPL 2023 final, each of the Chennai Super Kings team members dedicated the win to MS Dhoni. “Really enjoyed it. Credit goes to CSK management and Mahi bhai. They said they would back me completely if I got an opportunity, and told me what my role was before the season. They did not interfere at all and the freedom which CSK gives is massive,” said Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ | 'The Man, The Myth, The Legend': Dhoni Lifts Jadeja In A Tearful Hug After Final - WATCH

"The benefit of experience"

At the same time, CSK legend and current batting coach Mike Hussey said, “He’s an amazing human being, the biggest strength is taking the pressure off the young guys. You saw a good example of that in the qualifier with Senapati, he told him to calm down and he got us that big run-out. Tactically very smart, and he and Stephen complement each other very well. That's the benefit of experience, they are so cool and calm”.