After continuous months of intense and entertaining cricketing action, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have yet again proved why are they the undisputed 'kings' of the Indian Premier League. Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and lifted the fifth trophy in the history of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja's finish on the last two balls off Mohit Sharma won his team the match and the IPL final. However, besides every action, it was the emotions that Dhoni and Jadeja shared after winning the CSK vs GT match.

While MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck and seemed to remain quiet till the time Chennai Super Kings registered the historic victory after Ravindra Jadeja's memorable finish. Dhoni who is known to keep his emotions inside his heart, this time was not able to control them and they came out in tears while he was hugging Jadeja. He just didn't hug the left-handed all-rounder but also lifted him in joy in the air.

'The Legend continues to grow'

Though the Chennai Super Kings registered a historic win the battle of the IPL 2023 final was not easy for them as they had a daunting task to chase down the highest total in an IPL final. The rain as well came in between the CSK and the trophy but at last, it was the destiny which had the title written in MS Dhoni's fortune.