After 'Handshake' Controversy, Virat Kohli Now Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram

The Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly controversy has taken another sharp turn as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore has reportedly unfollowed the former KKR skipper on Instagram. On Saturday, in the RCB vs DC match, both stalwarts of Indian cricket avoided each other which ignited a buzz on social media. Kohli left the Indian captaincy role when Ganguly was at the helm of BCCI as the president and Rohit Sharma was appointed subsequently.

Virat and Sourav's strained relationship often made the headlines but this is the first time such kind of incident has happened. Virat has been in stupendous form as he is leading RCB's charge in the IPL this season. Ganguly had earlier revealed to ANI that BCCI had requested the 34-year-old not to step down from the leadership role but the player refused.

Read more: GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree and the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.”

Later in a press conference, Virat confirmed that he never had any discussion with the selectors regarding this matter. “There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened.”

The matter and the contradictory words from both these stalwarts grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Before the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli made it clear that he will step down as the captain of the T20 format after the ICC event, but soon after India crashed out of the tournament, Virat left the ODI and Test captaincy too. Matters just did not stop here as Kohli also decided to step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper. The Indian stalwart was later succeeded by Rohit Sharma as the skipper of all three formats.