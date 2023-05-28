Ahead Of CSK Vs GT Final, Ambati Rayudu Makes Colossal Announcement On His IPL Career

Ambati Rayudu has decided to bid adieu to the Indian Premier League as he has announced this upcoming IPL final will be his last. The Chennai Super Kings batsman has been with the franchise since 2018 and could lift his third title with CSK. The 37-year-old is expected to play a part when CSK take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

"2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. I truly have enjoyed playing in this great tournament. Thank u all. No, u turn."

CSK vs GT: Rayudu announces retirement

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023



The decorated batsman lifted five IPL titles in his auspicious career including three trophies with Mumbai Indians. He scored 602 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 149.8 in CSK's 2018 IPL winning campaign.