CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score: Match To Take Place On The Reserve Day

CSK vs GT Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are playing Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023. The CSK vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs GT IPL match today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Digital Desk
CSK vs GT

22:59 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Match is called off

After discussions with the coaches and umpires, the IPL 2023 Finals has been postponed to the reserve day.

22:35 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: BIG UPDATE!!

Simon Doull speaks with the officials. The umpires had this to say: Despite three hours of rain, the conditions were fairly favourable, so we were optimistic. Unfortunately, the rain returned. We can only begin at 12:06, and the groundsmen have an hour to finish the clean-up. We tried to extend the game as long as we could today, but if it ends at 11, we will have to return the following day. The grounds crew should be able to prepare the pitch for a game in around 60 minutes.

22:31 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rain eased off a little bit!

Although the rain has subsided a little, it is still falling steadily. The covers are covered in large water puddles—not a pleasant appearance! The excessive rains have also done serious damage to the outfield.

22:11 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: FINAL CUT-OFF for a 5 over-game

There's still a lot of time left before the final cut off time (12:06 AM) for the game to begin tonight. However, it will be a 5 over match.

21:36 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Revised Playing Conditions

The revised playing conditions are currently set for 9:45 PM (19 over game), 10 PM (17 over game), and 10:30 PM (15 over game), assuming the rain stops and the game begins.

21:25 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rain Rain Go Away!!

And after a little relief, here comes the pain (RAIN). 

21:21 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Covers OFF!! Action ON!!

The umpires move toward the middle of the field. They are conversing with Hardik right now. A roller is being used by two groundskeepers to cover the field.

20:51 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rain has finally stopped !

The rain in Ahmedabad has finally ceased, which is good news. The spectators are moving back to their seats.

20:36 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Weather God playing his cards

According to multiple reports, the rain that had become lighter for 5 minutes has now become heavier at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

20:32 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: What is the forecast for Reserve Day?

There are probable chances to rain at Ahmedabad tomorrow. If it rains tomorrow, Gujarat Titans will be declared champions as they topped the league.

20:14 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Official cut-off timings
  • The final can start as late as 9.35pm local time without any decrease in overs.
  • The cut-off time for a five-over match is 12.06am
  • If rain does not permit any play tonight, the final will be held on May 29.
20:03 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: CSK's MS Dhoni creates history in the IPL 2023

CSK's MS Dhoni creates history as he will be heading to play his 250th IPL game against Gujarat tonight.
Read- CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni On The Cusp Of Creating Another Major Milestone In His Last IPL 2023

19:47 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: The Scenario
  • As far as the IPL 2023 finals is concerned, if it gets affected by rain, then there is a reserve day and the summit clash in that case will be played on May 29, 2023
  • The playing conditions of the IPL also state that a match result can only be determined if both teams have completed a minimum of 5 overs each.
19:36 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: What is the pitch condition?
  • As the rain continues to fall, the playing stripe is beginning to resemble a swimming pool.
  • It's gotten worse in the last half hour or so, and the problem with our sport is that once the rain stops, there's a lot of work for the ground crew to do.
19:23 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Harsha Bhogle shares a possible scenario

 

19:11 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: What do experts have to say on the match situation?

"We will see a match today no matter what. Even if it's a shortened one": AB de Villiers on JioCinema

19:03 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: What happens if rain does not stop?
  • As far as the IPL 2023 finals is concerned, if it gets affected by rain, then there is a reserve day and the summit clash in that case will be played on May 29, 2023.
  • The playing conditions of the IPL also state that a match result can only be determined if both teams have completed a minimum of 5 overs each.
18:55 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Toss Delayed

Toss has been delayed by the officials at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to heavy drizzling.

pointer
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rain might delay match

Rain  could play a spoilsport as it has strated drizzling in Ahmedabad. 

pointer
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: When will the toss take place?

The match toss will take place at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

17:28 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Players to watch out for

Rashid Khan (GT):  Has a strike rate of 224.13 and has taken 27 wickets in 64 overs with an average of 18.81 and an economy of 7.93 this season.

Shubman Gill (GT): Has produced over 850 runs this season, which is the most elevated, is the orange cap holder, with a Strike rate of 156.43.

Shivam Dube (CSK): Has a strike rate of 158.84, the all-rounder has the ability to turn the game around with his big-hitting abilities.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): His explosive batting, brilliant fielding, and accurate left-arm spin with a total of 19 wickets and an economy rate of 7.41 make him a formidable force. 


 

15:26 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Will the Titans make history?

If the Gujarat Titans are able to defend their championship in the finals, they would become the third team to do so after CSK and MI

14:44 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi

14:15 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Probable Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

13:47 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?

The weather report from Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 is not soothing for the cricket fans as there are 40 percent chances of rain in the CSK vs GT match and also the toss can also get delayed by 45 minutes. 

13:18 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Best Combined XI for the IPL 2023 Final

Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Devon Conway, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Shami

13:00 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: How is the pitch in Ahmedabad?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is helpful for the batsmen and the average first-innings score at the ground is 165. Chasing at the ground will be a good decision and the team will have a higher possibility of winning the match. 

12:41 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Today's Match Prediction

The Gujarat Titans have an upper hand against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League but looking at the squads and the form they have brought before coming into the final, it will be the CSK who will be favourites to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history

12:08 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Gujarat Titans Top Performers

The top performers of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 have been Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma. 

11:15 IST, May 28th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Top Perfomers

The Chennai Super Kings have produced a lot of top performers in the Indian Premier League 2023 such as Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway. The team would want them to repeat their performance vs GT. 

