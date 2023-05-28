CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score: Match To Take Place On The Reserve Day

Quick links:
After discussions with the coaches and umpires, the IPL 2023 Finals has been postponed to the reserve day.
Simon Doull speaks with the officials. The umpires had this to say: Despite three hours of rain, the conditions were fairly favourable, so we were optimistic. Unfortunately, the rain returned. We can only begin at 12:06, and the groundsmen have an hour to finish the clean-up. We tried to extend the game as long as we could today, but if it ends at 11, we will have to return the following day. The grounds crew should be able to prepare the pitch for a game in around 60 minutes.
Although the rain has subsided a little, it is still falling steadily. The covers are covered in large water puddles—not a pleasant appearance! The excessive rains have also done serious damage to the outfield.
There's still a lot of time left before the final cut off time (12:06 AM) for the game to begin tonight. However, it will be a 5 over match.
The revised playing conditions are currently set for 9:45 PM (19 over game), 10 PM (17 over game), and 10:30 PM (15 over game), assuming the rain stops and the game begins.
And after a little relief, here comes the pain (RAIN).
The umpires move toward the middle of the field. They are conversing with Hardik right now. A roller is being used by two groundskeepers to cover the field.
The rain in Ahmedabad has finally ceased, which is good news. The spectators are moving back to their seats.
According to multiple reports, the rain that had become lighter for 5 minutes has now become heavier at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
There are probable chances to rain at Ahmedabad tomorrow. If it rains tomorrow, Gujarat Titans will be declared champions as they topped the league.
CSK's MS Dhoni creates history as he will be heading to play his 250th IPL game against Gujarat tonight.
"We will see a match today no matter what. Even if it's a shortened one": AB de Villiers on JioCinema
Toss has been delayed by the officials at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to heavy drizzling.
Rain could play a spoilsport as it has strated drizzling in Ahmedabad.
The match toss will take place at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Rashid Khan (GT): Has a strike rate of 224.13 and has taken 27 wickets in 64 overs with an average of 18.81 and an economy of 7.93 this season.
Shubman Gill (GT): Has produced over 850 runs this season, which is the most elevated, is the orange cap holder, with a Strike rate of 156.43.
Shivam Dube (CSK): Has a strike rate of 158.84, the all-rounder has the ability to turn the game around with his big-hitting abilities.
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): His explosive batting, brilliant fielding, and accurate left-arm spin with a total of 19 wickets and an economy rate of 7.41 make him a formidable force.
If the Gujarat Titans are able to defend their championship in the finals, they would become the third team to do so after CSK and MI
Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi
Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
The weather report from Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 is not soothing for the cricket fans as there are 40 percent chances of rain in the CSK vs GT match and also the toss can also get delayed by 45 minutes.
Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Devon Conway, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Shami
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is helpful for the batsmen and the average first-innings score at the ground is 165. Chasing at the ground will be a good decision and the team will have a higher possibility of winning the match.
The Gujarat Titans have an upper hand against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League but looking at the squads and the form they have brought before coming into the final, it will be the CSK who will be favourites to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history
The top performers of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 have been Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.
The Chennai Super Kings have produced a lot of top performers in the Indian Premier League 2023 such as Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway. The team would want them to repeat their performance vs GT.