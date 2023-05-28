CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score: Match To Take Place On The Reserve Day

CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Players to watch out for

Rashid Khan (GT): Has a strike rate of 224.13 and has taken 27 wickets in 64 overs with an average of 18.81 and an economy of 7.93 this season.

Shubman Gill (GT): Has produced over 850 runs this season, which is the most elevated, is the orange cap holder, with a Strike rate of 156.43.

Shivam Dube (CSK): Has a strike rate of 158.84, the all-rounder has the ability to turn the game around with his big-hitting abilities.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): His explosive batting, brilliant fielding, and accurate left-arm spin with a total of 19 wickets and an economy rate of 7.41 make him a formidable force.



