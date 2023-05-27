CSK Vs GT: Gavaskar Compares Hardik Pandya With Indian Legend; 'The Calmness He Brings...'

Hardik Pandya led his team Gujarat Titans to yet another Indian Premier League final in its second consecutive season and has yet again proved his wonderful leadership skills. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise for Hardik and has compared him to MS Dhoni after he defeated Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, Sunil Gavaskar while praising Hardik Pandya during a conversation on Star Sports opined that Hardik Pandya has been very open to admiration and affection to MS Dhoni just like the other players did in the Indian team.

'Hardik has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD': Sunil Gavaskar

“Hardik has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD’s career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that", Sunil Gavaskar said.

“But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It’s a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned.” Handed the captaincy in GT’s inaugural season", Sunil Gavaskar added.

“When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketer as well. But that excitable part, we have seen over the last year,” Gavaskar added.

'The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD': Sunil Gavaskar

“The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that", Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

Getting to the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams have been one of the most consistent in the tournament and finished at the first and the second spot in the points table. The final of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will be a repeat of the inaugural match of the tournament. The Titans were able to clinch victory in that match but CSK were able to draw things level in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)