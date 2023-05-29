As rain played spoiled the IPL 2023 final, the fans of both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings who came out in huge numbers had to head back to their place disappointed, without being able to catch the live action. With a reserve day already being planned and kept in case of such happening, the tournament will get a designated winner. However, it will be a new day and maybe the crowd will deteriorate as the date of the final was communicated in advance and now upon not being able to witness anything instead of covers on the ground, many would return to their prior commitments. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and CSK bowler Deepak Chahar acknowledged the support of the fans who had to wait and wait but did not get a positive outcome.

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings enjoy the biggest fanbase because of MS Dhoni and as the speculations regarding Thala's final IPL season are making rounds, CSK fans are gathering in huge numbers wherever their favorite team is playing. For the all-important IPL final between CSK vs GT, fans came in huge numbers again but the rain gods had other plans as it poured heavily in Ahmedabad. After a lot of wait, the final was moved to reserve day but that didn't shatter the hopes of CSK fans as they were spotted sleeping at Ahmedabad railway station waiting for the sun to rise again and go to the stadium to witness the epic finale.

The all-intriguing IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has moved to the extra day due to the complete washout on the intended day. The teams will now come back to the Narendra Modi stadium today to finish what was started two months ago. Everything will remain in place except the date which is changed, and the stadium is expected to be house full again.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar thank fans for unwavering support as rain spoils IPL final

After it was declared that the final will take place on the following day. Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, and Shubman Gill took to Twitter to express their views on the decision. The players also thanked the fans using the same platform.

Deepak Chahar wrote. "Good move by BCCI and IPL to move the Final to a reserve day ensuring the possibility of a full 20-20 game tomorrow. Only #yellove to all the fans who braved the weather to make it to the stadium. Go home safe, see you later tonight."

Good move by BCCI and IPL to move the Final to a reserve day ensuring the possibility of a full 20-20 game tomorrow. Only #yellove to all the fans who braved the weather to make it to the stadium. Go home safe, see you later tonight! #whistlepodu 💛🦁 — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) May 28, 2023

Hardik Pandya wrote, “Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow (Monday). See you then!" Pandya tweeted.

Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 28, 2023

Shubman Gill wrote, "A big thank you to our fans for your unwavering support despite rain. Please keep your physical tickets safe, as we'd see you tomorrow, i.e. May 29. Keep your spirit high so that we can also give our best!"

A big thank you to our fans for your unwavering support despite rain. Please keep your physical tickets safe, as we'd see you tomorrow, i.e. May 29. Keep your spirit high so that we can also give our best! @gujarat_titans #AavaDe @IPL — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 28, 2023

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final is scheduled to take place today. However, the rain gods can again play a part. Let's see whether the match starts on time or not. Know the scenarios in case the game washes out again.