CSK Vs GT: What If Reserve Day Also Gets Washed Out? Know All Scenarios For Day 2 Of Final

The wait for the fans to witness the winner of the Indian Premier League 2023 remained a wait as rain poured down heavily at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match. The contest between the defending champions and the four-time winners was later moved to the reserve day and the organisers would be hoping that a winner is emerged by the end of reserve day as today's weather forcast is also not very encouraging.

How is the weather in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2023?

As the rain shifted the Indian Premier League 2023 final to the next day, rain is also predicted in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2023. As per the weather reports, the chances for rain showers are around 40 percent and there will be a slight thunderstorm in the afternoon. Clouds will remain in the sky throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degree Celsius.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

What will be the playing scenarios if the rain interrupts the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final yet again?

Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can't get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2023

As the forecast says that there are chances of rain during the reserve of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, a look at the playing scenarios that the fans must keep in mind.