CSK Vs GT: What If Reserve Day Also Gets Washed Out? Know All Scenarios For Day 2 Of Final

A look at the playing scenarios if the rain interrupts the match during the reserve day of the Indian Premier League 2023 final between CSK and GT.

Saksham nagar
Saksham nagar
The wait for the fans to witness the winner of the Indian Premier League 2023 remained a wait as rain poured down heavily at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match. The contest between the defending champions and the four-time winners was later moved to the reserve day and the organisers would be hoping that a winner is emerged by the end of reserve day as today's weather forcast is also not very encouraging. 

How is the weather in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2023? 

As the rain shifted the Indian Premier League 2023 final to the next day, rain is also predicted in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2023. As per the weather reports, the chances for rain showers are around 40 percent and there will be a slight thunderstorm in the afternoon. Clouds will remain in the sky throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degree Celsius.

What will be the playing scenarios if the rain interrupts the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final yet again?

As the forecast says that there are chances of rain during the reserve of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, a look at the playing scenarios that the fans must keep in mind. 

  1. If the rain interrupts the match yet again, the total cut-off time for the match to begin remains the same as it was on May 28, 2023. 
  2. If the play doesn't start until 09:30 PM IST, the overs will start to get reduced and a five-over contest will be possible till 12:05 AM IST. 
  3. Further down, the match can be settled with the super over for which the pitch and the ground must be ready by 01:20 AM IST. 
  4. In the worst case, if there is no play possible winner and the match is called off, Gujarat Titans will be declared as winners as they had topped the IPL 2023 points table after the end of 70 league matches. 

