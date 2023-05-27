CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Here's how both teams have fared against each other this season

The picture of the IPL 2023 final is now clear. It will be CSK vs GT for the coveted trophy. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at how the teams have fared against each other in the earlier meetings.

Having started their journey just last year, Gujarat Titans have continued from where they left off. It has been more of an identical season for GT, as just like last year this season too they finished on top of the table. Moreover, they were the finalists and the eventual winners last year, fans suspect a similar picture is set to be drawn in the prevalent season as the franchise has entered the final of IPL 2023. While they ran past Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022, this year a daunting task awaits in the form of Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023: How the teams have fared against each other in IPL 2023?

Following the two meetings in IPL 2022, this year as well the CSK vs GT contest took place twice. The first game took place in the league stage whereas the other was a Qualifier 1 encounter. Gujarat Titans, who entered the 2023 season with a 2-0 lead over CSK, met a much strong Chennai side this season. So, did GT extend its lead or did CSK even things out? Let's find out ahead of the big final on Sunday.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Match 1

The IPL 2023 kicked off with the CSK vs GT contest and will culminate with the same fixture. In match 1, Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 178 batting first, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's sublime 92-run knock. In reply, Gujarat Titans chased the score with 5 wickets in hand and 4 wickets to spare. Shubman Gill played a 63-run knock and anchored the innings. Rashid Khan, who took 2 wickets and then scored a crucial 10 runs off 3 deliveries became the man of the match.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Qualifier 1

After match 1, the teams squared off directly in the Qualifier 1. At this point, GT had a 3-0 lead over CSK and was seeking another victory to march into the final. Much like the first match, here as well Chennai batted first and this time put on 172 on the board. In reply, Gujarat Titans lost their foothold in the initial stage of their innings and later blitz by Rashid Khan could not save them. CSK registered a 15-run win and stormed into the final.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023: The Final

With one apiece in IPL 2023, the tiebreaker match turns out to be the final of the tournament. The summit clash will take place tomorrow. What do you think, who will prevail? Will it be MS Dhoni and Co. with its 5th title or Hardik Pandya will lead GT to 2nd consecutive title?