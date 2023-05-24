WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's Animated Conversation With CSK CEO, Kickstarts Speculations

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja played with an all-round performance on Tuesday's fixture of CSK vs GT to create history with Chennai Super Kings. The team has reached its 10th IPL Final. Chennai Super Kings will have their eyes on the prize to equal the record of the most IPL trophies of Mumbai Indians after reaching the final of the IPL 2023 campaign.

On Tuesday, MS Dhoni's CSK beat the defending champions, Gujrat Titans in Qualifier 1 to save its seat for Sunday's final. While CSK has been one of the most cohesive teams in IPL 2023, there have been reports that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is dissatisfied with the franchise.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ravindra Jadeja was recorded having a chat with CSK's top bureaucrat, CEO Kasi Viswanathan, post-match. The video has gone viral on social media and the supporters are wondering whether things are fine between Jadeja and CSK or not.

However, the chats between them have not been publicized yet but Jadeja gave an outstanding performance to beat GT by 15 runs. The four-time champions posted 172-7, a score their bowlers defended as they bowled out Gujarat for 157 in a play-off thought to be Dhoni's final home encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Jadeja gave decent figures of 2-18 with his spin bowling following his 22 runs, which was a supporting piller for the team after Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 60 runs on an uncomfortable pitch to bat.

IPL 2023: What precisely ensued between Jadeja and CSK?

According to recent reports, Jadeja has been seen bickering with the CSK captain Ms Dhoni. Jadeja was seen active on Twitter making a post right after a heated argument with Dhoni. Rivaba, the all-rounder's wife, responded by writing, "Follow your own path." Not only is the problem issued with the former India captain but Jadeja is also offended with the Chennai Super King's supporters for not cheering him while batting.

Follow your own Path...🙏 https://t.co/SFgmJhUKnw — Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@Rivaba4BJP) May 21, 2023

Jadeja plainly condemned the CSK fans by saying, “I keep hearing chants of Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out.”. However, his performance speaks for him as the player scored a swift 22 runs and took 2 crucial wickets during qualifier 1. Jadeja's outstanding performance might be a sign for CSK fans to support him as he stood up whwn his team needed him the most.