CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Toss Update, Dream11 Tips

The battle for the crown of one of the toughest T20 leagues in the world has reached its final stage and it's the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans who will take on each other in the final battle in Ahmedabad. Both teams have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League 2023 and also stood in the top two spots of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will be creating history as it will take on Gujarat Titans in its tenth final in the 14 appearances they have made in the Indian Premier League. The team also finished number two in the IPL 2023 Points Table and also was among the most balanced teams of the tournament. CSK nearly played with the same side in the whole competition which showed the amount of both and the self-belief that Dhoni had in his players due to which they also delivered with some good performances throughout the tournament.

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans on the other hand topped the table in the league stage and also will be willing to lift their second consecutive trophy against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. The team has looked absolutely balanced throughout the tournament and also has also not been dependent on any individual player. The team's bowling and batting both look sorted but it's the MS Dhoni factor that might come in between them and the title.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Toss update

CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi

CSK vs GT Dream 11 Prediction for IPL 2023 Final

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, David Miller

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is helpful for the batsmen and the average first-innings score at the ground is 165. Chasing at the ground will be a good decision and the team will have a higher possibility of winning the match.

CSK vs GT Prediction: Who will win today IPL match

The Gujarat Titans have an upper hand against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League but looking at the squads and the form they have brought before coming into the final, it will be the CSK who will be favourites to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history.

CSK vs GT: Head-to-Head Record

The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have battled out each other four times in the history of the Indian Premier League and it has been the Titans who have emerged victorious thrice against Super Kings whereas CSK has been on the winning side once.