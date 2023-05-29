Last Updated:

CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score: Super Kings And Titans Gear Up For Final Clash

CSK vs GT Live Score: After the Day 1 of the IPL 2023 final got washed out, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to take on each other on the reserve day of IPL final. The CSK vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Saksham nagar
CSK vs GT

Image: BCCI/IPL

07:43 IST, May 29th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

07:13 IST, May 29th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

07:13 IST, May 29th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Who wins the rescheduled finale?

As the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya take on each other in the rescheduled Indian Premier League final, both teams have balanced squads and in-form players. Eyeing everything in mind, its difficult to predict who wins the summit clash. 

07:13 IST, May 29th 2023
CSK vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Scheduled final moves to reserve day

The IPL 2023 final scheduled to take place between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was moved to the reserve day as it got washed out due to rain. 

07:13 IST, May 29th 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Titans and Super Kings gear up for final clash

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on each other in the final battle of the Indian Premier League 2023 as the scheduled finale got washed out due to rain. 

