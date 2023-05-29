CSK vs GT: BCCI issues critical guidelines on tickets for fans to re-attend IPL 2023 final

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final could not get started at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as it rained from start to finish and there was no play possible on Sunday. The final match was called off due to the rain and was shifted to the reserve day on May 29, 2023. Now the BCCI has issued some guidelines for the fans regarding the IPL final tickets that they should bring in during the rescheduled date.
As per a tweet by the Indian Premier League on their Twitter handle, fans who would be coming to witness GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final match shall bring the physical ticket with them for the final that was scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023.
READ: CSK vs GT: What if reserve day also gets washed out? Know all scenarios for day 2 of final
Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️
Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets pic.twitter.com/B1ondsXvgP
As there is a forecast of rain on May 29, 2023, as well a look at the playing scenarios that shall come into play if we see yet another rain interruption.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.