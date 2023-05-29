CSK vs GT: BCCI issues critical guidelines on tickets for fans to re-attend IPL 2023 final

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final could not get started at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as it rained from start to finish and there was no play possible on Sunday. The final match was called off due to the rain and was shifted to the reserve day on May 29, 2023. Now the BCCI has issued some guidelines for the fans regarding the IPL final tickets that they should bring in during the rescheduled date.

As per a tweet by the Indian Premier League on their Twitter handle, fans who would be coming to witness GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final match shall bring the physical ticket with them for the final that was scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023.

What are the guidelines for the fans coming to witness IPL 2023 final on reserve day?

Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today?



Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

The rules related to what type of match tickets shall the fans bring with them are as follows:

The fans shall be carrying the match tickets intact with them while coming to witness the IPL 2023 final on reserve day. In case of the ticket is torn or damaged, they should have all the torn and damaged pieces of the IPL 2023 final ticket. If the fans' ticket is torn and the fans don't have the intact pieces, then it should contain all the necessary information. Tickets having no details or a part of a ticket with incomplete details will not be accepted during the reserve day of the IPL 2023 final.

What happens if CSK vs GT match is washed out?

As there is a forecast of rain on May 29, 2023, as well a look at the playing scenarios that shall come into play if we see yet another rain interruption.