CSK Vs GT: Sai Sudarshan Scores A Blistering Ton In IPL 2023 Final, Rips Chennai's Bowlers

Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill couldn’t manage to transform his innings into a big run-scoring one, as he went down to the pavilion pretty early. But Sai Sudharsan had a blinder of an innings to provide a solid platform to Gujarat in the final.

The batsman who hails from Chennai eventually kept his best innings for the IPL final. Sudharsan’s innings of 96 in 47 balls could prove to be a massive boost to Gujarat, who will now stand a better chance of winning the game. His coveted inning had eight fours and six sixes as he did not even spare the likes of Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande.

Netizens heaped praises on the 21-year-old who turns out to be the blue boy of Gujarat Titans.

I am dumbstruck by the quality of strokeplay from these young Indian batters. On a big day, Sai Sudarshan showed us the incredible talent residing within him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

What an astonishing knock from Sai Sudarshan.

Chennai will need to bat out of their skins to chase this in the finals. #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/gODWyR22ae — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudarshan never played an ipl inning with 150+ strike rate. What an occasion to do so 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next?

Well done GT on picking him at base price .👏👏#properplayer #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 29, 2023

CSK vs GT Playing Xis and impact subs

CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

GT: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami

Subs: Josh Little, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore