CSK Vs GT: Tree Emojis Used For Every Dot Ball, Here's What You Need To Know

CSK sv GT: The first playoff match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was played at the Chepauk, with Gujarat winning the toss and electing to field. The pitch's nature resulted in a slower run rate for CSK as they batted first, ending their innings with a score of 172/7 in 20 overs.

Amidst the on-field action, observant fans noticed the use of tree emoticons on the scorecard ticker whenever a dot ball was being bowled during CSK's innings. This raised curiosity among many regarding the significance of the emoticons in the match. On-air commentator Simon Doull confirmed that the emoticons were part of a new initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

#GTvCSK #CSKvsGT #GTvCSK @BCCI The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs



Great Initiative By BCCI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZMfKpToMSS — A 7 V E N G E R S (@A7vengers) May 23, 2023

In the first innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Gaikwad and Devon Conway (40) gave CSK a good start but middle-order batters couldn't turn up the heat as wickets kept falling regularly. CSK managed 35 off the last 3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (22) playing a cameo to take them to a fighting total.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are struggling to chase down the total with 115/6 in 16 overs at the time of writing this story. Except for Shubman Gill, who hit 42 off 34 balls, none of the GT top-order batters made a significant contribution.

GT vs CSK: Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

GT Impact Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Image: BCCI/JioCinema