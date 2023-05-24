Unusual incidents unfolded during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifiers 1, held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The play was bizarrely stopped ahead of the 16th over of GT’s intense run chase, as CSK youngster Matheesha Pathirana was barred to bowl by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Anil Chaudhary. It was understood that Pathirana was off the field for a while and was not allowed to bowl until he served that time on the field.

As the events unfolded, MS Dhoni was seen having a chat with the umpires, surrounded by the confused Chennai Super Kings player. While the conversation between Dhoni and the umpires remained unclear, the home side waited for the next four minutes on the side of the pitch. The play was then resumed with the Sri Lankan youngster clear to deliver.

CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni waits for 4 minutes to let Pathirana bowl

The incident became a major talking point for the cricketing world, attracting reactions from fans and some cricketing names as well. It was later reported that Dhoni was ready to take the over penalty but wanted to continue with Pathirana bowling the 16th over. The youngster has been used as a death bowler by Dhoni in IPL 2023 and had three overs remaining in his quota when the incident took place. Matheesha Pathirana, was off the field for nine minutes before the 16th over was bowled

Meanwhile, a section of fans on social media suggested the umpires didn’t have much to do about CSK stopping play as Dhoni would have agreed to take the over-rate penalty. Another narrative suggested that the legendary skipper cashed in the minutes, bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja save by bowling their over quickly.

What does the IPL rule book say?

According to IPL’s Playing Conditions, Law 24.2.3 suggests that if f a player is absent from the field for longer than 8 minutes, the following restrictions shall apply to their future participation in the match: The player shall not be permitted to bowl in the match until he has either been able to field, or his team has subsequently been batting, for the total length of playing time for which the player was absent (hereafter referred to as Penalty time).