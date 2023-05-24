IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leaves all Indian cricket legends in awe with mind-boggling consistency

Chennai Super Kings are through to yet another IPL final. The team defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 by 15 runs and thereby entered a record 10th final in the 14 seasons. The team under Dhoni is on course to win its 5th IPL title.

Amidst the speculations of a potential retirement, the supremacy of MS Dhoni continues in the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings have reached the 10th IPL final. The team qualified in the 12 playoffs/semifinals under Dhoni, in the 14 seasons at the coveted league. While it is CSK's 10th final but it is Dhoni's 11th as he took Pune Warriors India to the final as well in its two years of existence. Quite remarkable isn't it?

Cricket world in awe of MS Dhoni's dominance

The cricket world is in awe of MS Dhoni's exceptional record in the IPL and many of the former cricketers and experts took to social media to highlight the extraordinary achievement of MS Dhoni. Ex-cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh have been vocal about the extraordinary mark, whereas experts like Harsha Bhogle and Akash Chopra have also registered their entries on the dominance of MS Dhoni.

Virender Sehwag

"Chennai Superkings. What a wonderful team. Leadership is about getting the best out of your resources and with the bowling line up Chennai had, only MS Dhoni could have taken them into the finals. That is why he is who he is and receives the love that he does."

Harsha Bhogle

"Thank you very much for your messages today. Very kind of you to take the trouble to post them. MSD makes it special, I just imagine I am you in the stands or at home and ask what I would want to hear from him. I would love to reply to everyone but when it is MSD, the numbers are huge. Thank you."

Suresh Raina

CHAMPIONS ARE BACK! Chennai Super Kings roars into the finals with an outstanding performance! What a nail-biting match! Congratulations to the whole team and fans. Time to gear up for an epic showdown in the finals!

Harbhajan Singh

"Mahi can beat fate or not. But Mahi can. There must be effort; there must be good fate for it to succeed."@ChennaiIPL It applies to In a world where religious people stand on their shoulders and show themselves high. Unique achiever #MSDhoni you are a lion.

Akash Chopra

10th final in 14 years of playing the tournament…4 trophies. Countless memories. What a team MSD’s magic has created…well done.

MS Dhoni and CSK now await the winner of Qualifier 2, where Gujarat Titans will face the winner of MI vs LSG. The final match of IPL 2023 will take place on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.