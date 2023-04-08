CSK Vs MI: Will Jofra Archer Play Today's Match Against CSK? Check Latest Injury Update

CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings will take on IPL arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in match 12 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni-led Chennai side will like to continue the momentum they gained from the win against Lucknow Super Giants and would like to grab another victory against Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians would be coming into the match after an eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match and would look forward to winning the match against CSK. MI felt the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the last match as Jofra Archer who was leading the pace attack also was off-color. Archer leaked a lot of runs and was not able to play as per his reputation.

However, the Mumbai Indians might face yet another blow ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings as according to various media reports Archer has sustained an elbow injury during the practice sessions at the Wankhede and is uncertain to play the match vs CSK.

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath who was present at the Wankhede Stadium has reportedly claimed that Jofra Archer has sustained an elbow injury which might lead him to miss the game vs CSK. If the claim becomes true this can be a huge blow for MI as they already have lost fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson.

Coming to the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match, the clash is often termed as an 'El Classico' by the fans also it is very hard to predict who wins the match as both the teams have pretty balanced squads.

Till now both the teams have encountered each other 34 times in the IPL wherein Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 17 matches whereas on the hand Chennai has been on the winning side 14 times. Mumbai also has an edge at the Wankhede and out of 10 matches they have won 7 against Chennai Super Kings whereas the visitors have won the remaining three matches.

However, Chennai might have an edge if we look at the results in the last five matches as they have been on the winning side three times and MI has won two times.