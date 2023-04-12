CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 3 Runs

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ashwin won the player of the match for his all-round contributions to Royals' win.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs. MS Dhoni put in the effort but couldn't finish the game.
Devon Conway has been dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 50 off 38 balls. Chennai 113/6 in 15 overs.
Adam Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali for 7 off 10 balls. Chennai 103/5 in 14.1 overs.
R Ashwin has dismissed Shivam Dube for 8 off 9 balls. Chennai Super Kings 92/3 in 11.4 overs.
R Ashwin has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 31 off 19 balls. Chennai 78/2 in 9.3 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway have steadied CSK's ship with a 50-run partnership.
Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8 off 29 balls. Chennai Super Kings 10/1 in 2.2 overs.
Rajasthan Royals posted 175/8 in 20 overs. Chennai need 176 runs to win the match.
Akash Singh has dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 4 off 6 balls. Rajasthan Royals 167/6 in 19 overs.
Moeen Ali dismissed his compatriot Jos Buttler for 52 off 36 balls. Rajasthan Royals 142/5 in 16.2 overs.
Akash Singh has dismissed R Ashwin for 30 off 22 balls. Rajasthan Royals 135/4 in 15 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Sanju Samson for a duck. Rajasthan Royals 88/3 in 8.5 overs.
Devdutt Padikkal has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 38 off 26 balls. Rajasthan Royals 88/2 in 8.3 overs.
Rajasthan Royals have scored 57/1 in 6 overs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal are intact in the middle.
Tushar Deshpande has an instant impact as he picks up the prized wicket of Yasasvi Jaiswal in the second over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Akash Singh took the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.
CSK vs RR Latest Updates: MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League and is the only skipper to achieve this feat. The CSK management felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution towards the franchise.
Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder in the Indian Premier League 2022 and has also bowled well till now for RR in the tournament. Ahead of the clash vs CSK at Chepauk, Chahal can be effective with the ball.
Teams after winning the toss: 8 wins
Teams after losing the toss: 8 wins
Matches won while batting first: 7
Matches won while batting second: 9
CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad stands third in the leading run scorers list of the Indian Premier League will once again have the responsibility to score runs against Rajasthan Royals and take his team over the line.
Beating CSK on their home turf would be a massive task and Rajasthan Royals are definitely capable of doing it.
As CSK will take on RR in the upcoming match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai captain MS Dhoni is all set to achieve a rarest of IPL record and will captain his 200th match for the franchise.
As Chennai Super Kings will take Rajasthan Royals at their home ground in Chepauk the home side might have an upper hand seeing their record but with the type of both the teams have it is hard to predict who wins the match.
