CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 3 Runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs. Sandeep Sharma kept calm at the end despite Dhoni's heroics to help the Royals win the game.

IPL 2023
 
Digital Desk
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023, Indian Premier Leahie, IPL live score

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

23:52 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Ashwin gets the POTM award

Ashwin won the player of the match for his all-round contributions to Royals' win. 

23:25 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs. MS Dhoni put in the effort but couldn't finish the game. 

22:52 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Conway goes after a well-made fifty

Devon Conway has been dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 50 off 38 balls. Chennai 113/6 in 15 overs. 

22:45 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Zampa strikes as Moeen Ali departs

Adam Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali for 7 off 10 balls. Chennai 103/5 in 14.1 overs.

22:39 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Ashwin dismisses Dube for 8 off 9 balls

R Ashwin has dismissed Shivam Dube for 8 off 9 balls. Chennai Super Kings 92/3 in 11.4 overs. 

22:21 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Rahane departs for 31 off 19 balls

R Ashwin has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 31 off 19 balls. Chennai 78/2 in 9.3 overs. 

22:12 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Rahane, Conway steady CSK's ship

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway have steadied CSK's ship with a 50-run partnership. 

21:42 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Gaikwad departs for 8 off 20 balls

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8 off 29 balls. Chennai Super Kings 10/1 in 2.2 overs. 

21:14 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan posted 175/8 in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals posted 175/8 in 20 overs. Chennai need 176 runs to win the match. 

21:06 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Akash Singh dismisses Dhruv Jurel for 4 off 6 balls

Akash Singh has dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 4 off 6 balls. Rajasthan Royals 167/6 in 19 overs.

20:53 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Buttler goes for 52 off 36 balls

Moeen Ali dismissed his compatriot Jos Buttler for 52 off 36 balls. Rajasthan Royals 142/5 in 16.2 overs. 

20:45 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Ashwin departs for 30 off 22 balls

Akash Singh has dismissed R Ashwin for 30 off 22 balls. Rajasthan Royals 135/4 in 15 overs. 

20:15 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Jadeja dismisses Samson for a duck

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Sanju Samson for a duck. Rajasthan Royals 88/3 in 8.5 overs. 

20:12 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Padikkal departs for 38 off 26 balls

Devdutt Padikkal has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 38 off 26 balls. Rajasthan Royals 88/2 in 8.3 overs. 

20:07 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan score 57/1 in 6 overs

Rajasthan Royals have scored 57/1 in 6 overs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal are intact in the middle. 

19:41 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Yasasvi Jaiswal becomes the first casualty

Tushar Deshpande has an instant impact as he picks up the prized wicket of Yasasvi Jaiswal in the second over.

19:32 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal, Buttler open for Rajasthan

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Akash Singh took the new ball for Chennai Super Kings. 

19:17 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Substitutes

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

19:11 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: RR's Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:10 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: CSK's Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

19:03 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai win toss, opt to bowl

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. 

18:36 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings felicitate MS Dhoni

CSK vs RR Latest Updates: MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League and is the only skipper to achieve this feat. The CSK management felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution towards the franchise.

18:04 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Live Score: Will Chahal be effective for RR at Chepauk?

Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder in the Indian Premier League 2022 and has also bowled well till now for RR in the tournament. Ahead of the clash vs CSK at Chepauk, Chahal can be effective with the ball. 

17:34 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE Score: Records to look out for
  • Jos Buttler needs four 4s to complete 300 IPL boundaries
  • Jos Buttler needs 10 maximums to complete 150 IPL sixes
  • Jaiswal needs 28 more runs to complete 700 IPL runs
  • Gaikwad needs 4 more runs to complete 1400 IPL runs
  • Jos Buttler needs 15 more runs to go past Shane Watson and become 3rd highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals.Watson has 2474 runs and Buttler has 2456 runs
17:30 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live score: The role of toss so far in IPL 2023

Here is a detailed Analysis

  • Teams after winning the toss: 8 wins

  • Teams after losing the toss: 8 wins

  • Matches won while batting first: 7

  • Matches won while batting second: 9

17:23 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live score: All eyes of Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad stands third in the leading run scorers list of the Indian Premier League will once again have the responsibility to score runs against Rajasthan Royals and take his team over the line. 

16:47 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live score: RR have a tough task to cut out

Beating CSK on their home turf would be a massive task and Rajasthan Royals are definitely capable of doing it.

16:28 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live score: MS Dhoni set to achieve rarest of IPL record?

As CSK will take on RR in the upcoming match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai captain MS Dhoni is all set to achieve a rarest of IPL record and will captain his 200th match for the franchise. 

15:55 IST, April 12th 2023
CSK vs RR Live score: Who are favourites to win Chennai and Rajasthan clash?

As Chennai Super Kings will take Rajasthan Royals at their home ground in Chepauk the home side might have an upper hand seeing their record but with the type of both the teams have it is hard to predict who wins the match. 

14:56 IST, April 12th 2023
IPL 2023 Live score: Ben Stokes to face his former side

Ben Stokes is set to take on his former side Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium.

