IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings: Mumbai Indians rise, DC slump further

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Tuesday, with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams came into the match looking for their first win of the season and the contest certainly lived up to the hype. After Rohit Sharma’s effort of 65 runs in 45 balls, coupled with Tilak Varma’s 41 off 29, MI clinched a thriller by chasing down the target of 173 runs in the final ball of the match.

With the victory, Mumbai Indians earned their first points of the IPL 2023 season, as they climbed to eighth in the standings above Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are now on equal points with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who returned with their second loss of the season after losing to Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket on Monday. However, RCB are above MI in the IPL 2023 Points Table due to a better net run rate of -0.800, while Mumbai have an NRR of 0.879.

IPL points table 2023: Mumbai Indians earn first points of IPL 2023

Meanwhile, LSG sit at the top of the table with three wins and a loss in four games. Rajasthan Royals are in the second position as of Wednesday morning with two wins and a loss in three games and an NRR of +2.067. While KKR are third with four points and an NRR of +1.375, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have picked equal no. of wins but have NRR of +0.431 and +0.356 respectively. At the same time, Punjab Kings are sixth with four points and an NRR of -0.281.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap race already on fire

Courtesy of his 51-run knock in 47 balls during the first innings, DC skipper David Warner climbed to second in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a total of 209 runs in four games. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan currently leads the standings with a tally of 225 run in three games, with Ruturaj Gaikwad in third with 189 runs in three matches. Faf du Plessis at fourth and Virat Kohli at fifth with 175 and 164 runs respectively, wraps up the top-five highest run scorer of the season so far.

LSG’s Mark Wood currently leads the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with nine wickets in three games, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal with eight wickets in three games. Having registered his first hat trick of IPL 2023 a few days back, Rashid Khan is third in the list with eight wickets. At the same time, Ravi Bishnoi is fourth with six wickets in four games, whereas Sunil Narine is fifth with six wickets in three games.