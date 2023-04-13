Last Updated:

CSK Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh By BCCI For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL).

Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings here.

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," read an IPL media advisory.

Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

It was Rajasthan's third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season. 

