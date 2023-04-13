Last Updated:

CSK Vs RR: Cricket World Lauds Sandeep Sharma For Nailing Yorkers Against MS Dhoni

The cricketing world has heaped praise on the Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma for the last he bowled to MS Dhoni during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Sandeep Sharma

Image: BCCI/IPL


CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lost a thrilling last-over encounter against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by three runs after Sandeep Sharma defended 21 runs in front of one of the best finishers of the world. CSK was only able to make 172/6 while chasing a target of 175/8. 

Sandeep Sharma who was brought into the Rajasthan Royals team as a replacement of Prasidh Krishna is known for his swing bowling and also has dismissed many greats like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and many more. Sandeep once again proved his worth by bowling an exceptional last over in front of greats like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

READ: GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

The start of the 20th over was not as Sandeep Sharma would have expected as he had two wides on the first two balls of the over. The pressure later increased after Dhoni hit him for two sixes. The deficit came down to five off two balls wherein the right-hand bowler two yorkers on two consecutive balls to CSK captain and Ravindra Jadeja and won his team the match by three runs. 

Cricket World heaps praise for Sandeep Sharma's last over

The cricket world has also reacted towards Sandeep Sharma's last over he bowled to MS Dhoni during CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. 

COMMENT