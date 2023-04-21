Last Updated:

CSK Vs SRH: Former India Spinner's Tweet On Deepak Chahar Before IPL Match Bewilders Fans

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has come up with a strange tweet over CSK pacer Deepak Chahar which also left the fans bewildered.

Injuries to Deepak Chahar have been one of the biggest concerns for the Chennai Super Kings and the Indian cricket team and due to this he has had to remain out of the cricketing action for many days. Chahar was bought by the Chennai franchise for a price of INR 14.00 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction and had to miss the entire tournament due to his injury. He also missed a few international games for the Indian team due to the same reason. The right-handed fast bowler however made a comeback in the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Chennai-based franchise but yet again had to sit due to the same reason. Now former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan while replying to Subramanium Badrinath on Twitter, posted a cryptic tweet on Deepak Chahar just ahead of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match.

Badrinath has played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and also performed well for the team. Subramanium Badrinath tweeted, "Who will be the top scorer in tonight's game at Chepauk ?". Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan replied to the tweet and wrote Deepak Chahar

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan tweet on Deepak Chahar 

The fans were also left bewildered after the former India spinner's strange tweet and came up with different reactions. 

Why is Deepak Chahar important for Chennai Super Kings? 

  • Deepak Chahar, over the years has been one of the key players for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and has been getting early wickets for his side in the powerplays.
  • The right-handed pacer has the ability to swing the ball both ways
  • Cahahar is often designated to bowl the first three of his four overs in the powerplay itself.
  • In the absence of the right-handed fast bowler, the CSK bowling attack seems weak, and the bowling lineup doesn't feature any main bowler. 
  • Deepak Chahar will be out of the action from the Indian Premier League 2023 for the next four to five matches and the team will hope for his speedy recovery. 

