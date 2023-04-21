CSK Vs SRH: Harry Brook's Dismal IPL Outing Continues, Netizens Brutally Troll Him

Chennai Supre Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: English batsman Harry Brook's dismal run in the ongoing edition of the IPL continues as he got dismissed for just 18 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Brook, who became the first player to score a century in IPL 2023, has not been able to live up to the expectations apart from that one game where he finished at an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

After hitting the century, Brook had slammed Indian fans for criticising him over his poor run in the first three games for SRH, where he registered scores of 13, 3, and 13 runs respectively. Brook said he is glad he could shut up the Indian fans who were roasting him. However, the 24-year-old could not continue his good form in the next match against Mumbai Indians where he got dismissed for just 9 runs.

Netizens are now slamming Brook for failing yet again after he got out for 18 off 13 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Harry Brook has a special message for Indian Cricket Fans 😂#CSKvsSRH | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lfDR35pbhT — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 21, 2023

We live in a country where

Harry brook Tilak Varma

Gets 13cr gets 1.7cr pic.twitter.com/ca7wjEPC1q — MONK. (@itsmonk_45) April 21, 2023

Harry brook big smouth small actions :) pic.twitter.com/hhekReTh18 — Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 21, 2023

Harry Brook is big mouth small actions :



Brook talks Brooks performance pic.twitter.com/IPBHQq8F0A — Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 21, 2023

The CSK test is easy for a certain youngster 👑



Shubman gill Harry Brook

vs CSK. vs CSK pic.twitter.com/4EvX9VB1gK — A_ (@Kohlifier) April 21, 2023

CSK vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings Substitutes: Shaik Rashid, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorious

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad Substitutes: Glenn Philips, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Thangarasu Natarajan

Image: BCCI