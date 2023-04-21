CSK Vs SRH: Harry Brook's Dismal IPL Outing Continues, Netizens Brutally Troll Him

Quick links:
Chennai Supre Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: English batsman Harry Brook's dismal run in the ongoing edition of the IPL continues as he got dismissed for just 18 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Brook, who became the first player to score a century in IPL 2023, has not been able to live up to the expectations apart from that one game where he finished at an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.
After hitting the century, Brook had slammed Indian fans for criticising him over his poor run in the first three games for SRH, where he registered scores of 13, 3, and 13 runs respectively. Brook said he is glad he could shut up the Indian fans who were roasting him. However, the 24-year-old could not continue his good form in the next match against Mumbai Indians where he got dismissed for just 9 runs.
Also Read: 'You Go On Social Media And People Are Calling You Rubbish': Harry Brook After 55-ball 100 Vs KKR
Netizens are now slamming Brook for failing yet again after he got out for 18 off 13 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
Harry Brook has a special message for Indian Cricket Fans 😂#CSKvsSRH | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lfDR35pbhT— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 21, 2023
We live in a country where— MONK. (@itsmonk_45) April 21, 2023
Harry brook Tilak Varma
Gets 13cr gets 1.7cr pic.twitter.com/ca7wjEPC1q
Harry brook big smouth small actions :) pic.twitter.com/hhekReTh18— Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 21, 2023
Harry Brook is big mouth small actions :— Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 21, 2023
Brook talks Brooks performance pic.twitter.com/IPBHQq8F0A
The CSK test is easy for a certain youngster 👑— A_ (@Kohlifier) April 21, 2023
Shubman gill Harry Brook
vs CSK. vs CSK pic.twitter.com/4EvX9VB1gK
Also Read: 'Kohli-Dhoni Are Also Not Exception': Harry Brook's 'zero Humility' Divides The Internet
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Chennai Super Kings Substitutes: Shaik Rashid, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorious
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad Substitutes: Glenn Philips, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Thangarasu Natarajan
