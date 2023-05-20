David Warner Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration In Front Of CSK Star - WATCH

Delhi Capitals are currently locking horns against Chennai Super Kings in their final league stage game of IPL 2023. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the second innings of the game, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner garnered everyone’s attention on the field after imitating Ravindra Jadeja’s famous sword celebration. The incident occurred during the fifth over after Warner hit Deepak Chahar’s slower delivery toward the cover and ran for a single.

Moeen Ali took a direct hit at the bowler’s end but missed it by a frisker. Warner then cheekily stood out of the crease to tease Ajinkya Rahane, who received the ball after Moeen Ali’s throw. Rahane threw the ball at the stumps to warn Warner and Jadeja received it at the other end. Warner used the same teasing tactic with Jadeja, but the CSK all-rounder kept the ball with him to prevent Warner from running. Warner then started swinging his bat to imitate Jadeja’s sword celebration. Both players shared a burst of laughter and the game continued.

As far as the ongoing IPL 2023 match is concerned, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. The MS Dhoni-led side smashed a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja contributing with the bat.

DC vs CSK: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

DC Impact subs: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, and Abhishek Porel

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapathi, Shaik Rasheed, and Akash Singh

Image: JioCinema