Team India batsman KL Rahul who was leading his team Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament and the World Test Championship final due to his injury. Rahul has been one of the best batsmen in the Indian cricket team right now and also is a very good fielder when it comes to taking catches.

KL Rahul was recently at the "The Ranveer Show" also known as "TRS", on which he opened up on many incidents and perspectives of his life. Rahul was also asked regarding how Ravindra Jadeja is a very good fielder to which he replied.

How Ravindra Jadeja is such a good fielder?

"I think it is something in his body and he is a really gifted athlete. He is very supremely fast and he has also got a great arm on which growing up he has worked a lot but, I have only known Ravindra Jadeja since he was 25-26 when he was already part of the Indian cricket team" KL Rahul said.

'Take it easy, I am not going to challenge this man': KL Rahul

"I have not seen his journey growing up, or what he had to do, so I am guessing like in his early days, he really worked a lot on his fielding and all of that but he was blessed with speed to the ball and generally in the field you will see he is like really really fast. When you have that and then you work a little bit towards it, you become like really unbeatable to write the type of fielder and everyone fears Jadeja when the ball goes to him you are already saying no I am not taking a chance with Jadeja. That is the impact he has in world cricket, when the ball goes to him, people are like, 'Take it easy, I am not going to challenge this man", KL Rahul said.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 and has not only taken very good catches for the team but also for the Indian cricket team.