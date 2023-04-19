'In Our All Five Matches...': Mitch Marsh Reveals Key Reason Behind Delhi Capitals Dismal Form In IPL

Mitchell Marsh didn't mince words while admitting that Delhi Capitals haven't batted well in their winless run in the IPL so far and the advised young Indian batters to not play bowlers on reputation but on merit of the ball.

Marsh himself hasn't scored in the three games he has played out five.

"There's no doubt that we would like to be batting better. In our all five matches, we haven't been able to get off to a reasonable start or we have lost wickets in clumps," Marsh said ahead of team's next game against KKR.

"We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score, that we have not been able to do. If we can do that, then we can turn it around." The team is in a spot after five losses in a row.

"It's always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other.

"We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game," Marsh put up a brave front.

He has had two naughts and one single-digit score in three games and admitted having failed in execution.

"I've not been able to execute my plans. But I know that my process works and therefore it's about sticking to your process and having good intent." On young Indian batters failing to come to terms with international quality bowling, Marsh had a single advice.

"I think it's really important for the young players to not play the bowlers but the ball. When someone is bowling at 140 or 150, ultimately, you will have to watch it and react accordingly.

"Facing the fast bowlers of the world is a valuable experience to all the youngsters. Guys like Yash Dhull has a great future, he is a great young kid, he loves learning and that's the kind of culture we have here in Delhi, everyone wants to learn and be a better but unfortunately the results don't show at the moment."