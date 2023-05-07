DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly put end to rift by shaking hands post match - WATCH

When Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals collided at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, the on-field battle between bat and ball was certain to make produce some fireworks, however, another contest was heavily surveilled and it was between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket did not shake hands after the culmination of the DC vs RCB match early on, but in the reverse fixture, the scenes were different. Kohli and Ganguly exchanged pleasantry after DC handed RCB the 7-wicket win.

Considering what transpired between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly early on in the tournament when both sides met, the reverse fixture at Arun Jaitley Stadium had all the hype. Batting first RCB was given a good headstart by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli continued after Du Plessis fell at the score of 82. Kohli scored 55 before being held out in the 16th over. For Bangalore Mahipal Lomror stepped up and scored an incredible 54 off 29.

In reply Delhi Capitals showed intentions to chase the target at the start. David Warner and Phil Salt scored at the rate of 12 in the powerplay. After Warner's departure, Salt got the support from Mitchell Marsh, the two maintained the blazing strike rate and took the game away from Bangalore. Both fell before the target was achieved, however, Rilee Roussou and Axar Patel made sure that nothing goes wrong this time. DC won the match by 7 wickets. Phil Salt became the man of the match for scoring 87 off 45.

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly put end to rift by shaking hands post DC vs RCB match

As the match proceedings ended, all the attention was shifted to the handshake segment. The question that was prevalent was will Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly showcase the same demeanor toward each other that was on display during the match 20 of IPL 2023. This though no bad blood was exhibited between the two on the field and both shook hands at the end. Here's the confirmation.

If you look closely, it wasn’t just #RCBvsDC



No no it wasn’t just Virat Kohli Vs Sourav Ganguly



Actually it was also about

BOAT Vs JBL @RockWithboAt @JBLaudio #DCvsRCB #PhilSalt pic.twitter.com/8cQxjQJDeM — Prashant Shokeen (@PrashantShokee7) May 7, 2023

Having been overtly aggressive in match against LSG early on, Virat Kohli was evidently calm on the field yesterday. Kohli had an intense encounter with Gautam Gambhir at Ekana Sports City earlier in the month.