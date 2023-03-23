Delhi Capitals Squad 2023: DC IPL Team Players List, Captain, Schedule, Squad, Playing XI

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
After announcing Australian superstar David Warner as their captain, the Delhi Capitals franchise is all set to begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. DC will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. The team misses out on the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year.
While Rishabh is understood to be out of action for the entire season, IPL 2016-winning skipper Warner takes over the leadership role in the Delhi-based franchise. DC head into the tournament after adding big names like Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Reece Topley to their squad at the IPL 2023 Auction. Having said that, here’s a look at DC’s full schedule, complete squad, and best playing XI for the IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals owners JSW group have managed to give coach Ricky Ponting a competitive squad for the new season.
Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.6 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore)
David Warner
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel (replacement).
Ruled out: Rishabh Pant.
DC probable playing XI: David Warner [c], Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed
