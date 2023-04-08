DC Vs RR: David Warner Reaches Massive Milestone, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals batsman David Warner on Saturday entered the record books while playing against Rajasthan Royals in Match 11 of IPL 2023. Warner became the first overseas player and third overall to score 6000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League. Before the start of the match, Warner needed just 36 runs to reach the milestone. He achieved the feat in his 165th IPL match and in the 9th over of Delhi Capitals' innings on Saturday.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was the first player to score 6000 or more runs in the IPL. Kohli reached the milestone while playing against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. He achieved the feat in his 196th IPL match. Shikhar Dhawan became the second player to reach 6000 runs in the competition. He achieved the feat in a match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Warner has now become the third player to score 6000 or more IPL runs.

Interestingly, Kohli, Dhawan, and Warner are also the top three run-scorers in the IPL. Kohli has 6727 runs in 225 matches, while Dhawan has 6370 runs in 208 matches in the league. Warner, on the other hand, has played the least number of matches among the three and has scored over 6000 runs.

RR vs DC

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored quickly, hitting 100 runs in less than 10 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler looked in exceptional form as they both smashed a half-century each. Jaiswal started the innings by hitting five boundaries in a single over. He scored 60 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

Buttler went on to score 79 off 51 balls before Mukesh Kumar removed him in the 19th over. Thanks to their explosive batting and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 199/4 in 20 overs. As far as Samson's credentials as a batter in the IPL is concerned, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 3623 runs so far in the contest and has a strike rate of 136.25.

