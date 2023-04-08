David Warner Sends His Birthday Wishes To Allu Arjun In Viral 'Jhukega Nahi' Style - WATCH

Allu Arjun, the famous Telegu actor known for his role in "Pushpa," is celebrating his 41st birthday today, and fans all over the world are showering him with love and good wishes on social media. Even Australian cricketer David Warner and his daughter wished the actor in the iconic Pushpa style, with the cricketer having recreated the famous Pushpa dialogue in the past.

"Happy birthday, mate. We can't wait for Pushpa 2. We hope you have a great birthday," Warner said in the video. "Happy birthday Pushpa," his daughter Isla added.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is preparing to reprise his role in "Pushpa: The Rule," and the film's makers revealed his new look from the film on his birthday eve. The poster portrays Arjun in an intense and unfamiliar avatar, adorned with gold jewellery and a garland of lemons, and holding a gun in one hand.

Sukumar's action-packed movie "Pushpa: The Rise," featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, was released on December 17, 2021, and garnered significant acclaim. This was the first movie in the "Pushpa" franchise.

Warner, on the other hand, will next be seen in action on Saturday during a match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. Warner is captaining Delhi Capitals in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant. Delhi Capitals have played two matches in the 2023 season thus far and have lost both of them. Delhi went down against Lucknow Super Giants in its opening match before losing to Gujarat Titans in the second game.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Player list 2023: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.

Image: Instagram/DavidWarner/AlluArjun