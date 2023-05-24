Deepak Chahar tries to 'Mankad' Vijay Shankar in Qualifier 1; MS Dhoni reacts - WATCH

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 almost became a bearer of controversy however, nothing intense happened and in the end, it was all smiles. During the Gujarat Titans innings, Deepak Chahar saw the opportunity to dislodge the stumps at the non-striker's end in his run-up to deliver the ball and flicked the bails. Vijay Shankar, who was inside the mark gave a wry smile to Chahar after he attempted to mankad him, MS Dhoni also showcased a grin after the whole episode.

Having batted first and put on a total of 172 on the board, Chennai Super Kings had the task in hand of restricting Gujarat Titans to a fewer total. And Deepak Chahar was evidently up for the task and seemingly willing to take the desperate measure of Mankading the opposition player. Chahar apparently made the move but the target Vijay Shankar was in his crease.

MS Dhoni reacts to Deepak Chahar's Mankad attempt

The instance took place during the 14th over. At 88 for 5, GT had its back against the wall with the falling of two quick wickets of Shubman Gill and David Miller, but CSK bowler Deepak Chahar wanted to end things quickly. As Chahar was running in to ball the 13.2 delivery he saw Shankar moving to the edge of the crease and in a bid to make a quick decision he did not release the ball but rather used it to dislodge the stumps. Vijay Shankar, however, was in the safe zone and the matter ended there. MS Dhoni, who as always was behind the wicket gave a reaction that summarises the whole incident.

While Vijay Shankar survived there but it could only prolong the inevitable as the batsman later held out in the dying stage of the game. Chennai Super Kings in the end picked up its first win over Gujarat Titans and thereby became the first finalist of IPL 2023. Chennai won by 15 runs. CSK will now await the winner of Qualifier 2, where Gujarat Titans will play the winner of the MI vs LSG eliminator. The IPL 2023 final will take place on May 28.