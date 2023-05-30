Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Reaction After CSK Win IPL 2023 Breaks The Internet

The IPL 2023 Final became a rollercoaster ride for the fans as it became a three-day affair. But it all came down to the Chennai Super Kings becoming the five-time champions. The MS Dhoni-led CSK put up a strong effort against GT after dealing with rain issues that halted the games on a couple of occasions. After Chennai's win, the internet broke out with congratulatory messages from the masses. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai also chimed in with his thoughts after the game.

Both CSK and GT were two forces to be reckoned with and had a solid year so far. The challenge eventually came down at the Finals, and Ravindra Jadeja capped off a win over the Hardik Pandya-led Titans. A sea of joy erupted at the Narendra Modi Stadium as an insane amount of audience was rooting for the Chennai-based franchise.

Sundar Pichai reacts to the CSK vs GT IPL Final

After the game, Sundar Pichai took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the game. He lauded the efforts of both teams and congratulated the Chennai Super Kings on the win. He also gave flowers to the Gujarat Titans and claimed that they would bounce back even better the next year.

Pichai Tweeted, 'Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year!'

The rains tried to be a party spoiler in the IPL 2023 finals. However, it would go down in history as one of the most thrilling contests, with the fan-favorite team winning the trophy for the fifth time whilst MS Dhoni was in charge.