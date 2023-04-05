GT vs DC: Netizens erupt with joy as Dasun Shanaka named as Kane Williamson's replacement

GT vs DC: After enduring a huge setback in the form of Kane Williamson getting ruled out of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans finally have news to cherish in the department of squad addition. With Williamson gone, GT have brought in the Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as the worthy replacement for the Kiwi batsman. This will be Shanaka's first stint in the Indian Premier League.

In the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Kane Williamson injured himself when he landed awkwardly on his knee while fielding at deep square leg trying to save an air-borne ball destined to land outside the boundary. Williamson though was successful in his attempt but in return paid the biggest price. Thus, one of the biggest strengths of the GT squad and one of the star attractions of IPL 2023 has gone out. Williamson has been receiving wishes from the entire cricket fraternity.

Williamson's departure meant a void to fill for the Titans, and indeed they acted quickly. The franchise has brought in Dasun Shanaka as the substitute. Shanaka, who is the captain of Sri Lanka, has played 181 T20s in his career and scored 3702 runs. In the bowling department, he has taken a total of 59 wickets. Shanaka raised the eyebrows of fans all around when he scored 124 runs in the 3-match T20 series against India, which included the match-winning 56-run knock off 22 balls in the 2nd T20.

Netizens erupt with joy as Dasun Shanaka named as Kane Williamson's replacement

At the IPL 2023 auction, Dasun Shanaka went unsold, and fans were in disbelief as the player had proved himself on the biggest stage against India. However, eventually, he is set to become a part of the tournament with GT acquiring the Lankan skipper's services. The fans were happy after the recent development around Shanalka and expressed contentment on social media.

What a replacement of Gujarat Titans - Dasun Shanaka is one of the finest white ball All-rounders in the world currently and a Incredible hitter of the ball.



Welcome to IPL, Dasun Shanaka!pic.twitter.com/nTGtWeIFhb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 4, 2023

Finally !! The wait is over 😉



Dasun shanaka enters IPL 2023 🔥 as a replacement of Kane Williamson for @gujarat_titans #IPL2023 #Cricket — Visheshta Jotwani 🌸💓 (@visheshtaaa_j15) April 4, 2023

Gujarat Titans Middle Order



Hardik Pandya

Dasun Shanaka*

David Miller

Rahul Tewatia



Feel for the opposition bowlers #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/oZwJHVeuIT — Chenul Wahalathanthri (@Imchenul) April 4, 2023

Gujarat Titans name Dasun Shanaka as Kane Williamson’s replacement. He has been signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in #IPL. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 4, 2023

So, with Shanaka's inclusion Gujarat Titans have solidified their lineup. And with the tournament being long fans could expect that at a certain point, the fresh signing will make it to the playing XI.