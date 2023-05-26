GT Vs MI: Ishan Kishan Suffers Bizarre Injury After Chris Jordan Hits Him With Elbow- WATC

Bizarre things keep happening in this ongoing edition of IPL 2023. The cash-rich tournament has been nothing less than a cricketing spectacle, as it has provided non-stop entertainment to cricket lovers. Such an incident occurred during the Mumbai Indians’ Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Ishan Kishan didn’t come up with Rohit Sharma to open the batting for Mumbai as Nehal Wadhera was sent to fill in his absence. During the first inning, Kishan got injured in an unusual manner. The wicketkeeper was on his way to change his position after the completion of an over. Archer, who was putting his cap on, didn’t notice the youngster and in the proceedings elbowed him in his eye.

Ishan Kishan got injured in a bizarre way against Gujarat Titans

Kishan looked visibly in pain and had to be replaced as Vishnu Vinod took over the charge behind the stumps. It could prove to be a massive jolt for Mumbai, who already got overshadowed by a brilliant Shubman Gill century.

Gill began sturdily and turned brutal in the second half of the innings to smash an overall seven fours and 10 sixes in his breathtaking knock.

In the process, Gill added 138 runs for the second wicket with B Sai Sudharsan, who happily played second fiddle with a 31-ball 43 before he was retired out.

Gill’s whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016) and overall fourth in the history, after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

Shubman Gill hit three sixes off MI’s hero of the last game, Akash Madhwal (1/53), in the 12th over to cross the 800-run mark, continuing his form to single-handedly lead Gujarat Titans’ charge.

He brought up his fifty off 32 balls with two sixes and three fours and unleashed a flurry of sixes against the seamers and spinners alike here at the nearly packed Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Gill also surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62-ball 124 to record the highest individual score this season, with Mumbai Indians being on the receiving end on both occasions.

With PTI inputs