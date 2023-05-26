GT Vs MI: Sachin Tendulkar Speechless After Shubman Gill Wreaks Havoc On Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill proved his brilliance once again as the Gujarat Titans batsman hit a glorious century against Mumbai Indians to set the tone in IPL Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old recorded a 60-ball 129 in a crucial match, which consisted of seven fours and ten sixes. He covered almost every blade of grass as the fans in the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a breathtaking inning on Friday.

With Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the dugout of the Mumbai Indians, Gill hogged all the limelight with his fluent strokes all over the ground. During his innings, he hit a brilliant shot of a Cameron Green delivery, which went like a tracer bullet. Even the Master Blaster could not hide his emotions as he appeared to be in awe of the Gujarat Titans batsman.

Gill has already breached the 8000 run mark this season and could very well break the record of Virat Kohli, who still holds the record of registering the most runs (973) in a single IPL season.

MI vs GT Starting XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal