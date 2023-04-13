Last Updated:

GT Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

GT vs PBKS Live Score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are all set to clash in match number 18 of IPL 2023. Both teams are tied on 4 points, the GT vs PBKS live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of GT vs PBKS IPL match today in Mohali.

GT vs PBKS

23:31 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS live score: Gujarat have the last laugh

Rahul Tewatia hits the winning run as Gujarat Titans defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets 

23:17 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS live score: Shubman Gill departs

Shubman Gill fails to take his team over the line as Sam Curran sends him to the pavilion.

22:49 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Hardik Pandya fails to deliver

Harpreet Brar dismisses Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya

22:37 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Arshdeep removes Sai Sudarshan

PBKS breathe a sigh of relief as Arshdeep removes Sai Sudarshan

22:07 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Gujarat have the first breakthrough

Kagiso Rabada picks up the dangerous Wriddhiman Saha

21:47 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Gujarat Titans come out to bat

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have opened proceedings for the defending champions. Must be an easy chase if Gujarat keep plenty of wickets in hand

21:29 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL LIVE Score: Harpreet Brar dismissed by another runout

Wriddhiman Saha blows the stumps off as Punjab post 153 at the end of their first inning.

21:29 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL LIVE Score: Shahrukh Khan departs after a brief cameo

A brilliant throw from David Miller finds Sharukh short of his crease.

21:17 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL LIVE Score: Sam Curran fails to deliver

Mohit Sharma has another in his tally as Sam Curran departs

21:09 IST, April 13th 2023
PBKS vs GT live score: Rajapaksa goes back to the pavilion

Alzarri Joseph strikes as Rajapaksa's stint at the crease ends.

20:44 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Mohit Sharma strikes

Mohit Sharma picks up the dangerous Jitesh Sharma as he strikes in his IPL comeback.

20:39 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Jitesh Sharma looks in good touch

Jitesh Sharma needs to capitalize on his chances as Punjab look to pile on a massive score.

20:13 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL LIVE Score: Rashid Khan strikes

Rashid Khan removes the dangerous Matthew Short as Punjab three down. PBKS 59/3 in 7 overs.

19:52 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL LIVE Score: Shikhar Dhawan departs

Joshua Little has the prized wicket of Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are in severe danger. PBKS 29/2 in 3.4 overs.

19:44 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Both Dhawan and Short trying to stabilise the momentum

The onus will be on Matthew Short and Shikhar Dhawan to lay a solid foundation. PBKS 28/1 in 3 overs.

19:35 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Shami inflicts the first blow to Punjab

Rashid Khan has a simple catch as Mohammed Shami dismisses Prabhsimran Singh.

19:30 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: R Ashwin has been fined 25% match fee

Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct. The Rajasthan Royals spinner criticised the umpires following Rajasthan's win over CSK.

19:19 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, A Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

Punjab Kings: H Singh, A Taida, S Raza, G Brar Singh, Rahul Chahar

19:19 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: 2015 World Cup star debuts for GT; Check GT Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

19:08 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Rabada returns, Livingstone misses out; Check PBKS playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

 

19:08 IST, April 13th 2023
PBKS vs GT Live Score: Kagiso Rabada returns, GT recall 2015 WC star

Speaking at the toss, Dhawan revealed PBKS will make two changes in their playing XI from last game. Kagiso Rabada will replace Nathan Ellis to play his first match of the season, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will replace Sikander Raza.

At the same time, Hardik Pandya revealed that the 2015 World Cup star for India, Mohit Sharma will make his debut for GT against PBKS. This will be his first IPL game in three years.

19:02 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans win the toss, opt to field

Hardik Pandya won the coin toss and revealed GT will bowl first against PBKS.

18:58 IST, April 13th 2023
PBKS vs GT Live Score: Toss coming up soon

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will soon walk out for the coin toss in Mohali.

18:46 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: All eyes on Shubman Gill during PBKS vs GT in Mohali

Shubman Gill has scored 330 runs so far against PBKS in only nine innings so far. He has a strike rate of 139.24 and an average of 55. This includes four fifties and his career-best IPL knock of 96 runs.

18:30 IST, April 13th 2023
PBKS vs GT Live Score: Kagiso Rabada closes in on major record

Kagiso Rabad might become the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in the IPL on Thursday. He currently has 99 wickets in 63 IPL games. Lasith Malinga currently holds the record of registering 100 IPL wickets in 70 games.

17:57 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Interesting Mohali Fact

Punjab Kings have won nine out of the 11 matches played in Mohali since 2018. PBKS won the last clash at this venue by 7 runs (DLS method) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

17:32 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT LIVE score: Toss at 7 PM IST, Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

The captains will walk out for the coin toss at 7 PM IST, while the match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

17:02 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Who are the top wicket-takers for PBKS so far?
  • Arshdeep Singh - 6 wickets in 3 games
  • Nathan Ellis - 5 wickets in 3 games
  • Rahul Chahar - 2 wickets in 3 games
16:33 IST, April 13th 2023
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Who are the top wicket-takers for GT so far?
  • Rashid Khan - 8 wickets in 3 games
  • Alzarri Joseph - 6 wickets in 3 games
  • Mohammad Shami - 6 wickets in 3 games
16:16 IST, April 13th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE score: Who are the top run scorers for GT so far?
  • Sai Sudharsan - 137 runs in 3 games
  • Vijay Shankar -119 runs in 3 games
  • Shubman Gill - 116 runs in 3 games
