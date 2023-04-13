GT Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

Speaking at the toss, Dhawan revealed PBKS will make two changes in their playing XI from last game. Kagiso Rabada will replace Nathan Ellis to play his first match of the season, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will replace Sikander Raza.

At the same time, Hardik Pandya revealed that the 2015 World Cup star for India, Mohit Sharma will make his debut for GT against PBKS. This will be his first IPL game in three years.