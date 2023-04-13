GT Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rahul Tewatia hits the winning run as Gujarat Titans defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets
Shubman Gill fails to take his team over the line as Sam Curran sends him to the pavilion.
Harpreet Brar dismisses Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya
PBKS breathe a sigh of relief as Arshdeep removes Sai Sudarshan
Kagiso Rabada picks up the dangerous Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have opened proceedings for the defending champions. Must be an easy chase if Gujarat keep plenty of wickets in hand
Wriddhiman Saha blows the stumps off as Punjab post 153 at the end of their first inning.
A brilliant throw from David Miller finds Sharukh short of his crease.
Mohit Sharma has another in his tally as Sam Curran departs
Alzarri Joseph strikes as Rajapaksa's stint at the crease ends.
Mohit Sharma picks up the dangerous Jitesh Sharma as he strikes in his IPL comeback.
Jitesh Sharma needs to capitalize on his chances as Punjab look to pile on a massive score.
Rashid Khan removes the dangerous Matthew Short as Punjab three down. PBKS 59/3 in 7 overs.
Joshua Little has the prized wicket of Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are in severe danger. PBKS 29/2 in 3.4 overs.
The onus will be on Matthew Short and Shikhar Dhawan to lay a solid foundation. PBKS 28/1 in 3 overs.
Rashid Khan has a simple catch as Mohammed Shami dismisses Prabhsimran Singh.
Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, A Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav
Punjab Kings: H Singh, A Taida, S Raza, G Brar Singh, Rahul Chahar
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Speaking at the toss, Dhawan revealed PBKS will make two changes in their playing XI from last game. Kagiso Rabada will replace Nathan Ellis to play his first match of the season, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will replace Sikander Raza.
At the same time, Hardik Pandya revealed that the 2015 World Cup star for India, Mohit Sharma will make his debut for GT against PBKS. This will be his first IPL game in three years.
Hardik Pandya won the coin toss and revealed GT will bowl first against PBKS.
Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will soon walk out for the coin toss in Mohali.
Shubman Gill has scored 330 runs so far against PBKS in only nine innings so far. He has a strike rate of 139.24 and an average of 55. This includes four fifties and his career-best IPL knock of 96 runs.
Kagiso Rabad might become the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in the IPL on Thursday. He currently has 99 wickets in 63 IPL games. Lasith Malinga currently holds the record of registering 100 IPL wickets in 70 games.
Punjab Kings have won nine out of the 11 matches played in Mohali since 2018. PBKS won the last clash at this venue by 7 runs (DLS method) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The captains will walk out for the coin toss at 7 PM IST, while the match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST.