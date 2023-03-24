GT Team 2023: Gujarat Titans Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The champions of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans are all set to start the new season with a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Gujarat Titans will look to replicate their form from the previous edition, where they finished at the top of the points table and also won the championship. Ahead of the upcoming season, let's take a look at the all the details related to the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Gujarat Titans 2023: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans 2023: Support Staff

Director of Cricket: Vikram Solanki

Vikram Solanki Head coach: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra Assistant coach - Mithun Manhas

Mithun Manhas Assistant coach - Narender Negi

- Narender Negi Assistant coach - Naeem Amin

- Naeem Amin Batting coach and mentor - Gary Kirsten

- Gary Kirsten Spin bowling coach and scout - Aashish Kapoor

- Aashish Kapoor Head physiotherapist - Rohit Sawalkar

Gujarat Titans 2023: Full Schedule

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST) Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST) Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST) Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST) Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST) Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST) Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST) Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST) Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Gujarat Titans 2023: Team Jersey

Gujarat Titans have launched the same jersey as last year with only some minor changes. The franchise has added a star above its official team logo to signify their maiden title victory in IPL 2022.

Proud to have a ⭐ on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive! #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/ChgnMj6kp2 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 9, 2023

Image: BCCI