GT Team 2023: Gujarat Titans Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The champions of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans are all set to start the new season with a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Gujarat Titans will look to replicate their form from the previous edition, where they finished at the top of the points table and also won the championship. Ahead of the upcoming season, let's take a look at the all the details related to the Ahmedabad-based franchise.
Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.
Gujarat Titans have launched the same jersey as last year with only some minor changes. The franchise has added a star above its official team logo to signify their maiden title victory in IPL 2022.
Proud to have a ⭐ on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive! #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/ChgnMj6kp2— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 9, 2023
