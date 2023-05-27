Gujarat Titans On The Cusp Of Joining Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians In Elite List

Gujarat Titans on Friday defeated Mumbai Indians to qualify for their second consecutive IPL final. The Hardik Pandya-led side emerged victorious by 62 runs thanks to a magnificent century from Shubman Gill. The defending champions will now lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the season finale on Sunday, May 28. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

If Gujarat Titans can somehow manage to win the final against Chennai Super Kings, it will become the third team in the history of IPL to defend their title. Only CSK and Mumbai Indians have achieved the feat in the past. CSK were the first team to do it in 2010 and 2011, followed by Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020. Gujarat Titans won the IPL trophy in their first year in the league in 2022. They have once again reached the final and are favourites to win the trophy at their home ground.

Chennai Super Kings eye Mumbai Indians' record

Meanwhile, if MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win the final, the side will equal Mumbai Indians' record of winning the most titles in the league. Chennai have won four IPL trophies since the inception of the tournament, while Mumbai Indians have won five titles. If Chennai Super Kings can manage to defeat Gujarat Titans in the final, it will become only the second team to win a record five IPL trophies.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Thrash Mumbai Indians By 62 Runs To Storm Into Second Successive IPL Final

GT vs MI: Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final on Friday. Gill’s 60-ball 129 fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs The 23-year-old Gill scored his third century in the last four innings, recorded the highest score of the season for any batter and took his tally to 851 runs in yet another sensational knock.

Also Read: Shubman Gill's Batting Masterclass Takes Gujarat Titans To Second Successive IPL Final

Chasing 234, MI were forced to rejig their batting line-up with Ishan Kishan being substituted after he ran into Chris Jordan during a change of overs in the first innings and hurt his eye. Rohit Sharma also copped a blow to his hand while fielding and Cameron Green had to retire hurt for a bit after being smacked on his left forearm by Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar tried to take the game deep with 61 from 38 balls with seven fours and two sixes, but lost his leg stump while attempting to hit Mohit Sharma in the fine leg region. Mohit struck again to remove Vishnu Vinod (5) in the same over and Rashid shut the doors on MI with the wicket of Tim David (2) in the 16th.

With inputs from PTI