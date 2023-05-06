Gujarat Titans Bowler Josh Little Leaves IPL For National Duty, Expected To Return Soon

The Gujarat Titans have announced that their player Josh Little has departed for national duty following their emphatic nine-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Little, a left-arm seamer, is expected to miss a minimum of three IPL games for his franchise as he has been selected to play for the Ireland cricket team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting on May 9.

However, he is expected to rejoin the Titans after the completion of the ODI series on May 14. In response, Vikram Solanki, the Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, wished Josh the best for his national duties and looks forward to welcoming him back after the ODI series. So far in this IPL season, Little has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.21 in eight matches. His IPL contract is valued at INR 4.4 crore (€500,000 approx.), a significant sum compared to what he could earn playing for Ireland.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans mentioned in an official statement.

Ireland's squad for the Bangladesh series: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland vs Bangladesh: Fixtures

1st ODI - May 9, 2023

2nd ODI - May 12, 2023

3rd ODI - May 14, 2023

All three matches are to be played at Chelmsford

According to reports, Josh Little will miss the games against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7, May 12, and May 15, respectively. These are going to be crucial fixtures for the defending champs as they will take place toward the backend of the league stage. Two of those are home games for Gujarat Titans, while one match would take place in Mumbai. Little became the first active Ireland cricketer to play in the IPL this year. He has impressed one and all with his brilliant bowling skills.

Image: BCCI