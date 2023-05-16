'He Is Out Of IPL 2023': ECB Director Rob Key Drops Bombshell On Ben Stokes' Fitness

England's Director of Cricket, Rob Key, has admitted that it was a difficult decision to drop Ben Foakes from the Test squad but felt it was necessary to accommodate the returning Jonny Bairstow. Foakes, who is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the world and has an average of 38.9 with the bat in nine Tests, was replaced by Bairstow in the 15-member squad for the Lord's contest against Ireland, which serves as England's only warm-up match before the Ashes series.

Bairstow, who scored six centuries in 2022 before suffering a severe leg injury, was expected to make a comeback, but the challenge was figuring out how to fit him into the team. Harry Brook, Bairstow's teammate at Yorkshire, had cemented his place at number five with four centuries during the winter, while there were suggestions of Ben Stokes opening to create a spot in the middle order.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Problems Pile Up For Ben Stokes And Co. As Jofra Archer Faces Another Spell Out Of Cricket

However, Rob Key emphasized that they did not consider any unconventional reshuffling of the batting order. Bairstow's exceptional form under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, along with his experience of keeping wickets in 49 out of his 89 Tests, led to his selection over Foakes.

"It is something we agonised over for quite some time. You've got two very good cricketers: Ben Foakes who has just done absolutely everything that has been asked of him and you've also got Jonny Bairstow who was one of the best batsmen in the world last year. It's then how do you fit them both in? We couldn't find a way to do that so we've ended up with Jonny keeping and batting at number seven," Rob Key said.

"We didn't think about square pegs in round holes. As hard as it is on Ben Foakes, you look at the potential line-up and you think it looks a very, very good side with Jonny in there," he added.

Rob Key on Ben Stokes' injury

With a month left until the start of the Ashes, concerns persist over Stokes' long-standing left knee injury. Stephen Fleming, Stokes' coach at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently mentioned that Stokes' ability to bowl remains challenging. Stokes, however, has confirmed his availability for the one-off Test against Ireland. It will be interesting to see if Stokes is able to bowl in the series.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: More Problems Pile Up For England, Star Pacer Unsure To Play Against Australia

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has been unveiled as the vice-captain of the England Test team. James Anderson has retained his place in the squad despite a mild strain to his right groin. England will continue to monitor Anderson's condition, and a decision on his participation in the summer opener will be made before the Ireland Test match, which is scheduled to take place from June 1 to 4.

"At the moment I have no concerns about that. I think Ben's actually been probably getting more rest than he would have done had he been doing anything else. Even though he's out at the IPL, every time I speak to him and communicate in whatever way, all he's thinking about really is the Ashes. Sometimes you can never be 100 percent sure what Stokesy does. His instincts are generally very good on those things but at this point in time, I don't see him (missing the Ireland Test)," Rob Key said.

England squad for Ireland Test: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Image: AP