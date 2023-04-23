'I Can Bowl Better'; Netizens React As Arjun Tendulkar Gets Hit For 31 Runs In One Over

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' newest inductee and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar had a decent IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He followed it up with a blow hot and cold performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the tables turned real quick once he turned up to play for Mumbai Indians against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old has featured in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians thrice now. In the first two games, the left-armer showcased economical figures but on Saturday, the youngster was taken for runs. Arjun game away 48 runs in three overs against PBKS, which also includes an over in which he conceded 31 runs. He also dismmised Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran, but his costly spell caught the eyes of many who support the franchise.

Carrying the momentum he acquired in the games against KKR and SRH, Arjun Tendulkar got his third consecutive start on Saturday. This time it was the Punjab Kings' batsmen that were in front of him. Tendulkar again got the new ball and bowled a tidy line and gave only 5 runs. Following this Tendulkar came back to bowl the 7th over. This time he gave 12 runs but more importantly picked up a vital wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. So far everything went in Tendulkar's favor. However, in the 16th over when Arjun was handed the ball once again, the batters were in no mood to show respect. Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh took him apart and ended up scoring 31 runs in that over. With that Arjun Tendulkar has now become the bowler to bowl the joint most expensive over alongside Yash Dayal in IPL 2023.

Netizens react as Arjun Tendulkar got hit for 31 runs in MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

The social media users, who took notice of the smacking that Arjun Tendulkar got, saw the happening as worth reacting to. While ever since he made his IPL debut for Mumbai, Tendulkar has been a prime focus of the cricket fraternity and fans worldwide, however, this time the reactions were different and more criticising. Here are a few of the many reactions.

While it was one bad over but it ended up becoming a major highlight for the naysayers. The experts have stated it correctly that in this game there are no margins for error. So, what do you think, will Arjun Tendulkar make an exceptional comeback in the next game? Only time has the answer to it.